You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa to invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector
﻿

South Africa to invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector

South Sudanese soldiers guard an oil refinery in Melut, South Sudan in this November 20, 2012 photo. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
0

South Africa to invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector

Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
0

JUBA: South Africa will invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector, including in the construction of a refinery, the South African minister for energy and his South Sudanese counterpart for petroleum said on Friday.
South Sudan’s oil industry is dominated by Asian firms including China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Malaysia’s Petronas and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC Videsh).
The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding which will also involve South Africa taking part in the exploration of several oil blocks, the ministers said.
“When this refinery is complete, it will have the capacity of producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day,” said Jeff Radebe, South Africa’s minister of energy.
Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, petroleum minister for South Sudan, said the deal also offers avenues for cooperation in the construction of a pipeline to serve fields located in the south of the country.
South Sudan exports its crude through another pipeline that goes to a port in neighboring Sudan to the north.
“It is instrumental to have a new a pipeline,” Gatkuoth said.

Topics: economy Oil South Africa South Sudan

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil-rich South Sudan seeks investment in fragile new peace
0
World
South Sudan plans to build new capital in former game park

Oil hits 2018 lows on emerging supply glut, OPEC expected to cut

Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
0

Oil hits 2018 lows on emerging supply glut, OPEC expected to cut

  • Overall, global oil supply has surged this year
  • Oil prices have plunged by around 30 percent since their last peaks in early October
Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slumped to 2018 lows on Friday in choppy trading, pulled down an emerging crude supply overhang amid a bleak economic outlook.
The fall came even as markets expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to start withholding supply after a meeting planned for Dec. 6.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures hit their lowest since December 2017 at $61.52 per barrel, before recovering to $61.88 by 0622 GMT. That was still 72 cents, or 1.2 percent below their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slumped by 2.5 percent, to $53.29 a barrel, after coming within 5 cents of an October 2017 low reached earlier in the week.
Amid the plunge, Brent and WTI price volatility has jumped in November to approach levels not seen since the market slump of 2014-2016 and, before that, the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
The divergence between US and international crude comes as surging North American supply is clogging the system and depressing prices there, while global markets are somewhat tighter, in part because of reduced exports from Iran due to newly imposed US sanctions.
Overall, however, global oil supply has surged this year, with the top-three producers — the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia — pumping more than a third of global consumption, which stands at around 100 million barrels per day (bpd).
“The market is currently oversupplied,” said US investment bank Jefferies on Friday, adding that “an oversupplied market has a difficult time setting a (price) floor.”
High production comes as the demand outlook weakens on the back of a global economic slowdown.
Oil prices have plunged by around 30 percent since their last peaks in early October, as global production started to exceed consumption in the fourth quarter of this year, ending a period of undersupply that started in the first quarter of 2017, according to data in Refinitiv Eikon.
Adjusting to lower demand, top crude exporter Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that it may reduce supply.
“We will not sell oil that customers don’t need,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters.
Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC to cut oil supply by as much as 1.4 million bpd to prevent a supply glut.
The group officially meets on December 6 to discuss its supply policy.
US bank Morgan Stanley said it saw “a far greater probability that OPEC reaches an agreement to balance the market in 2019” than not, adding that this would likely support oil prices “in the high-$50s, at least near term.”

Topics: Oil energy Markets US OPEC Saudi Arabia Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
Washington disrupts Tehran-Moscow network sending oil to Assad regime
0
Business & Economy
Oil slips even as OPEC mulls cut

Latest updates

American on deadly trip to Indian island: ‘God sheltered me’
0
Sarfraz Ahmed calls on Pakistan batsmen to turn up for second Test against New Zealand in Dubai
0
Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel -Lavrov
0
Gunmen kill two activists in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province
0
Several dead, thousands flee homes in Iraq floods
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.