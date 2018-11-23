UN ready to play supervisory role in managing Yemen’s Hodeidah port

GENEVA: The United Nations is ready to play a supervisory role in managing Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, UN spokesman Rheal LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc’s statement, made at a briefing with reporters in Geneva, came as the UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, arrived in Hodeidah.
The UN envoy met with the management of Hodeidah port, an important supply line to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, witnesses said.
