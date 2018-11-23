You are here

UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case

Matthew Hedges, right, with his wife Daniela Tejada are shown in this photo released by Detain in Dubai. (Detained in Dubai/AFP)
Ambassador Sulaiman Hamid Al-Mazroui delivers a statement about the espionage case against 31-year old academic Matthew Hedges at the UAE embassy in London on Friday, November 23. (AP)
Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case

  • Espionage case against the 31-year-old Hedges ‘was an extremely serious case’
  • Hedges is a Ph.D. student who was arrested May 5 at Dubai Airport after a research trip to the UAE
Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
LONDON: The United Arab Emirates is reviewing a request for clemency from the family of a British researcher sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges this week, the country’s ambassador to London said on Friday.

Matthew Hedges’s family “have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request,” Ambassador Sulaiman Hamid Al-Mazroui said in a televised statement shown on BBC and Sky News in which he also defended the UAE’s judiciary.

“The government does not dictate verdicts to the courts,” Al-Mazroui said, dismissing criticism of the judicial process in the UAE from Hedges’s family and insisting that genuine researchers were able to visit his country “freely.”

“Matthew Hedges was not convicted after a five-minute trial as some have reported. This was an extremely serious case. We live in a dangerous neighborhood and national security must be our top priority,” he said.

A UAE court on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Hedges, who was studying for a doctorate on the UAE’s foreign and security policies at Durham University in northern England.

He had been arrested at Dubai airport on May 5.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier she was “deeply disappointed and concerned” at the verdict in what is a key ally for Britain in the Gulf region.

The UAE foreign ministry also responded saying it hoped for “amicable solution to the Matthew Hedges case.”

Hedges’s wife Daniela Tejada has criticized British officials for their handling of the case, saying they had refused to defend her husband for fear of upsetting Dubai.

Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel -Lavrov

Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel -Lavrov

Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
ROME: Russia would be ready to host a meeting between Palestinians and Israel and to act as a mediator, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Lavrov was speaking to reporters during a two-day trip to Rome.

More to follow...

