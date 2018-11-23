You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt on track to achieve its financial targets — finance minister
﻿

Egypt on track to achieve its financial targets — finance minister

Egypt’s budget deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was down slightly to 1.9 percent from 2 percent last year. (AFP)
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt on track to achieve its financial targets — finance minister

Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s state revenues grew by 35.5 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal year, putting the government on track to achieve its targeted budget surplus of 2 percent, the finance minister said on Friday.
Government investment rose 85 percent while tax collection increased by 39.8 percent, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in a statement.
“These positive results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year affirm Egypt’s ability to achieve its financial targets for the budget for the current fiscal year,” the minister said.
Maait attributed the positive results to Egypt’s economic reforms program, part of an IMF-backed loan deal signed in 2016 that included devaluing the national currency and cutting state subsidies.
Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July to June.
Egypt’s budget deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was down slightly to 1.9 percent from 2 percent last year, the minister previously said.
Egypt has vowed to push ahead with economic reforms which it sees as essential in attracting foreign investment.

Topics: economy Egypt

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Egypt economic reboot ‘on track’
0
Business & Economy
Egypt faces borrowing crunch as foreign debt market sours

UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case

Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
0

UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case

  • Espionage case against the 31-year-old Hedges ‘was an extremely serious case’
  • Hedges is a Ph.D. student who was arrested May 5 at Dubai Airport after a research trip to the UAE
Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: The United Arab Emirates is reviewing a request for clemency from the family of a British researcher sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges this week, the country’s ambassador to London said on Friday.

Matthew Hedges’s family “have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request,” Ambassador Sulaiman Hamid Al-Mazroui said in a televised statement shown on BBC and Sky News in which he also defended the UAE’s judiciary.

“The government does not dictate verdicts to the courts,” Al-Mazroui said, dismissing criticism of the judicial process in the UAE from Hedges’s family and insisting that genuine researchers were able to visit his country “freely.”

“Matthew Hedges was not convicted after a five-minute trial as some have reported. This was an extremely serious case. We live in a dangerous neighborhood and national security must be our top priority,” he said.

A UAE court on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Hedges, who was studying for a doctorate on the UAE’s foreign and security policies at Durham University in northern England.

He had been arrested at Dubai airport on May 5.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier she was “deeply disappointed and concerned” at the verdict in what is a key ally for Britain in the Gulf region.

The UAE foreign ministry also responded saying it hoped for “amicable solution to the Matthew Hedges case.”

Hedges’s wife Daniela Tejada has criticized British officials for their handling of the case, saying they had refused to defend her husband for fear of upsetting Dubai.

Topics: UAE Britain

Related

0
Middle-East
UAE says British student sentenced for spying ‘treated fairly’
0
Middle-East
UAE to try British student on spying charges: reports

Latest updates

Egypt on track to achieve its financial targets — finance minister
0
Dolce & Gabbana say sorry, in Chinese, after race row
0
Muslim preachers help Kosovo women learn, win their rights
0
At least 10 killed in Afghan army mosque suicide bombing
0
UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.