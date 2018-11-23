FaceOf: Ahmed Al-Hakbani, governor of the Saudi General Customs Authority

Ahmed Al-Hakbani has been governor of the General Customs Authority since January last year.

He hosted Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Transport Authority, and his accompanying delegation on Friday.

Officials discussed economic and trade relations, customs and logistic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the meeting, as well as ways to strengthen the integrated economic system between the two countries.

Al-Hakbani earned his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from King Saud University in 2000, and his master’s degree in strategy, economics and international business from INSEAD, a leading postgraduate studies university in France.

From 2011 to 2012, he attended the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also attended the IMD Business School in 2015.

In 2006, he became a business development manager for a project at Cisco Systems, and served as a freelance consultant at the Ministry of Education in 2008.

He joined Tabadul as a board member and head of the audit committee in November 2016, until he became chairman of the board the following year.

He was also adviser to the minister and director-general of international commercial offices between 2014 and 2015 at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.