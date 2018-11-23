You are here

FaceOf: Ahmed Al-Hakbani, governor of the Saudi General Customs Authority

Ahmed Al-Hakbani
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
Ahmed Al-Hakbani has been governor of the General Customs Authority since January last year.

  • From 2011 to 2012, he attended the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also attended the IMD Business School in 2015.
  • Al-Hakbani earned his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from King Saud University in 2000
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
Ahmed Al-Hakbani has been governor of the General Customs Authority since January last year. 

He hosted Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Transport Authority, and his accompanying delegation on Friday.

Officials discussed economic and trade relations, customs and logistic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the meeting, as well as ways to strengthen the integrated economic system between the two countries.

Al-Hakbani earned his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from King Saud University in 2000, and his master’s degree in strategy, economics and international business from INSEAD, a leading postgraduate studies university in France.

From 2011 to 2012, he attended the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also attended the IMD Business School in 2015.

In 2006, he became a business development manager for a project at Cisco Systems, and served as a freelance consultant at the Ministry of Education in 2008.

He joined Tabadul as a board member and head of the audit committee in November 2016, until he became chairman of the board the following year.

He was also adviser to the minister and director-general of international commercial offices between 2014 and 2015 at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Governor attends Lebanon Independence Day celebration in Riyadh

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar meets Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Governor attends Lebanon Independence Day celebration in Riyadh

  • The governor was received by the Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara and a number of embassy officials
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar attended a reception held by the Lebanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia on the anniversary of Lebanon’s Independence Day.

Upon arrival at the venue, the governor was received by the Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara and a number of embassy officials.

The reception was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Azzam bin Abdulkarim Al-Qain and a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.

They wished the president good health and happiness and the government and people of Lebanon progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the Lebanese president presided over a military parade marking Lebanon’s 75th Independence Day at the Shafic Wazzan Avenue in downtown Beirut, in the presence of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and a number of former presidents, ex-speakers, former premiers, ministers, deputies, and senior political, military, religious, judicial, diplomatic, economic and media figures.

Aoun addressed Lebanese soldiers and said that they were the guarantors of the country in the face of storms and challenges.

“Today, as we celebrate the 75th independence day; we have put this national celebration in your hands so that you can preserve it,” he said.

“With you, we turn independence into hope and promise to move towards a prosperous future of peace and prosperity,” he added.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia

