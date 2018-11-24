ThePlace: Sakaka’s Zaabal Castle

You are here

The Zaabal Castle in Sakaka . (Getty Images photo)
  • Zaabal Castle's mud and stone-built walls tell tales of the past
  • The fort consists of a reservoir and four towers that are connected by a single wall
JEDDAH: Nestled atop a mountain in the city of Sakaka in northwest Saudi Arabia, Zaabal Castle is more than a centuries-old structure. Its mud and stone-built walls tell tales of the past.

The castle also happens to reside atop a water well system that spans the entire city and has been a source of supply to the city’s inhabitants for centuries. 

In fact, the wells are so large that you could walk through them, but they remain sealed off to the public because of health and safety reasons.

The fort consists of a reservoir and four towers that are connected by a single wall. Although the castle is believed to have been built 200 years ago, some structures are said to date back to the 1st-century Nabataean era. Indeed, the castle has stood the test of time and the perils of wars.

Aside from being an archaeological marvel, the fort sits at the highest point in the entire area, offering impressive panoramic views of the city. 

The castle is open for tourism for anyone fascinated by the rich Arab history this region has to offer.

 

Topics: tourism Zaabal Castle Sakaka Nabataean era archaeology ThePlace

Global scientists to celebrate 40 years of King Faisal Prize in Riyadh

  • The two-day conference will bring global and local medical scientists together to share their latest research
JEDDAH: A “Pioneers in Medicine” conference to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) will open at Alfaisal University in Riyadh on Dec. 1.

The two-day conference will bring global and local medical scientists together to share the latest research. 

It will be held under the patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the KFP board and board of trustees, Alfaisal University and Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The conference aims to gain a deeper understanding of recent advances in the Kingdom’s medical sector in areas such as cardiac surgery, urology, management of ear, nose and throat illnesses. AN Jeddah

Topics: King Faisal Prize Alfaisal University

