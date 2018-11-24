Saudi Arabia rejects Amnesty, HRW report as ‘baseless’

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rejected as "baseless" recent reports published by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch alleging that detainees in the Kingdom were exposed to torture.

“These recent reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are baseless,” the Ministry of Media confirmed in a statement on its official Twitter account, in response to a report published on Nov. 20.

The ministry said it categorically denies the allegations that are quoted from unknown “statements” or “uninformed sources” and are “simply fabricated and incorrect.”