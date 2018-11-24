Ecuador: $550 million needed to respond to Venezuela exodus

You are here

A Venezuelan migrant cleans a windshield at a street corner in Quito, Ecuador. (AP)
  • Vice Minister Santiago Chavez said Friday the price of health, education and other services migrants require is quickly adding up
  • The World Bank recently estimated it will cost Colombia upward of $1 billion over the next year to tend to the surge of migrants
QUITO, Ecuador: Officials in Ecuador say it will cost the small South American nation $550 million to respond to the influx of Venezuelan migrants.
Vice Minister Santiago Chavez said Friday the price of health, education and other services migrants require is quickly adding up.
Chavez made the remarks as leaders from throughout Latin America gathered in Ecuador’s capital to discuss a joint response to the exodus. The United Nations says more than 3 million Venezuelans have fled their country’s economic and humanitarian crisis in recent years, putting a strain on governments throughout the region.
The World Bank recently estimated it will cost Colombia upward of $1 billion over the next year to tend to the surge of migrants.

Pope reveals team picked to organize anti-paedophilia summit

Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
AFP
0

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Friday revealed the organizing team for a special meeting on the protection of children to be held in February, in response to the paedophilia scandals that have rocked the Catholic Church worldwide.
His hand-picked team are all close associates: the archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna, Father Hans Zollner, US cardinal Blase Cupich and Indian cardinal Oswald Gracias.
Archbishop Scicluna spent 10 years as a Vatican prosecutor investigating cases of paedophilia among the priesthood.
Zollner, a Jesuit priest, is an academic and psychotherapist who has traveled widely as part of his work in child protection. He is already part of the committee of experts advising the pope on the issue.
“The February meeting is unprecedented, and one that shows Pope Francis has made the protection of minors a fundamental priority for the Church,” said Vatican spokesman Greg Burke.
“This is about keeping children safe from harm worldwide. Pope Francis wants Church leaders to have a full understanding of the devastating impact that clerical sexual abuse has on victims.”
Two women with senior positions inside the Vatican will also help organize the event and survivors of abuse will have a role, he said. The event will run from February 21 to 24.
“The meeting is primarily one for bishops – and they have much of the responsibility for this grave problem,” said Burke.
Burke was speaking a day after a French priest was handed a two-year jail term for abusing children — and his superior, the former bishop of Orleans, 83-year-old Andre Fort, received a suspended sentence for having covered up the offenses.
The meeting is expected to attract 180 participants, including the presidents of 113 episcopal conferences from around the world.
The Church has had to contend with a wave of scandals involving paedophile priests which have hit the Catholic faith in countries worldwide from Ireland and the United States to Australia.

