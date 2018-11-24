You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Majo's Sliders

Updated 24 November 2018
AMEERA ABID
Majo’s Sliders was founded by two ambitious young Saudi entrepreneurs with a love of food, who wanted to share the “slider” food culture with local foodies. 

Located in the Basateen district of Jeddah, the restaurant serves up tasty homemade recipes with a focus on the eponymous slider, a small sandwich served on a bun.

Another specialty on the menu is tacos with a twist, from lemon cajun chicken to garden shrimp. Even the fries are not your normal fare. At Majo’s, they are delicately spiced for a special treat all on their own.

Majo’s food manifesto is proudly displayed on the wall, with one line reading: “Delicious food is everyone’s right!” 

That belief seems to drive everything at Majo’s, with the menu promising such delectable items as BBQ grilled chicken sliders and teriyaki chicken tacos. 

For a sweet finish, Majo’s has a selection of decadent homemade desserts. We recommend the cheesecake. 

The urban chic decor adds to the relaxing dining experience, with brick and concrete walls and minimalist lighting in the form of hanging bulbs.

Majo’s Sliders certainly delivers on its promise by serving up delicious homemade food to all diners.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: When All Else Fail by Jason Brennan

Updated 24 November 2018
Arab News
The economist Albert O. Hirschman famously argued that citizens of democracies have only three possible responses to injustice or wrongdoing by their governments: We may leave, complain, or comply. But in When All Else Fails, Jason Brennan argues that there is a fourth option. When governments violate our rights, we may resist. We may even have a moral duty to do so.

For centuries, almost everyone has believed that we must allow the government and its representatives to act without interference, no matter how they behave. 

We may complain, protest, sue, or vote officials out, but we can’t fight back. But Brennan makes the case that we have no duty to allow the state or its agents to commit injustice. 

We have every right to react with acts of “uncivil disobedience.” We may resist arrest for violation of unjust laws. We may disobey orders, sabotage government property, or reveal classified information. We may deceive ignorant, irrational, or malicious voters. We may even use force in self-defense or to defend others. The result is a provocative challenge to long-held beliefs about how citizens may respond when government officials behave unjustly or abuse their power.

 

