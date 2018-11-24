KSA’s University of Taif launches ‘Protect Your Heart’ campaign

JEDDAH: The University of Taif launched its “Protect Your Heart” campaign to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases and ways to reduce the risk of contracting them.

Dr. Dalal Namnagani, dean of medicine at the university, explained that the campaign focuses on the importance of proper nutrition in promoting heart health. Research has shown that healthy eating can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and related issues.

Visitors received free tests, including calculation of their Body Mass Index, glucose measurement, blood pressure, and waist-to-hip ratio. There was also a presentation on the risks of fever, high blood pressure, and high glucose rates.