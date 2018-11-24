You are here

KSA’s University of Taif launches ‘Protect Your Heart’ campaign

Members of the Taif University community participate in the "Protect Your Heart” campaign. (Twitter photo)
JEDDAH:  The University of Taif launched its “Protect Your Heart” campaign to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases and ways to reduce the risk of contracting them. 

Dr. Dalal Namnagani, dean of medicine at the university, explained that the campaign focuses on the importance of proper nutrition in promoting heart health. Research has shown that healthy eating can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and related issues.

Visitors received free tests, including calculation of their Body Mass Index, glucose measurement, blood pressure, and waist-to-hip ratio. There was also a presentation on the risks of fever, high blood pressure, and high glucose rates. 

 

Topics: heart disease Taif University

Saudi Arabia rejects Amnesty, HRW report as ‘baseless’

Updated 24 November 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia rejects Amnesty, HRW report as ‘baseless’

  • The baseless reports were taken from “uninformed sources” and are “simply fabricated and incorrect,” ministry says
Updated 24 November 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rejected as "baseless" recent reports published by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch alleging that detainees in the Kingdom were exposed to torture.

“These recent reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are baseless,” the Ministry of Media confirmed in a statement on its official Twitter account, in response to a report published on Nov. 20.

The ministry said it categorically denies the allegations that are quoted from unknown “statements” or “uninformed sources” and are “simply fabricated and incorrect.” 

Topics: HRW Amnesty international torture human rights fake news

