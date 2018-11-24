Global scientists to celebrate 40 years of King Faisal Prize in Riyadh

JEDDAH: A “Pioneers in Medicine” conference to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) will open at Alfaisal University in Riyadh on Dec. 1.

The two-day conference will bring global and local medical scientists together to share the latest research.

It will be held under the patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the KFP board and board of trustees, Alfaisal University and Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The conference aims to gain a deeper understanding of recent advances in the Kingdom’s medical sector in areas such as cardiac surgery, urology, management of ear, nose and throat illnesses. AN Jeddah