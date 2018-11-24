You are here

Global scientists to celebrate 40 years of King Faisal Prize in Riyadh

Shown in this photo taken during the early years of the King Faisal International Prize are, from left to right, Prince Khalid Alfaisal, Prince Abdallah Alfaisal, King Fahad Bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz. (Courtesy of KFP website)
Arab News
  • The two-day conference will bring global and local medical scientists together to share their latest research
Arab News
JEDDAH: A “Pioneers in Medicine” conference to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) will open at Alfaisal University in Riyadh on Dec. 1.

The two-day conference will bring global and local medical scientists together to share the latest research. 

It will be held under the patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the KFP board and board of trustees, Alfaisal University and Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The conference aims to gain a deeper understanding of recent advances in the Kingdom’s medical sector in areas such as cardiac surgery, urology, management of ear, nose and throat illnesses. AN Jeddah

Topics: King Faisal Prize Alfaisal University

KSA’s University of Taif launches ‘Protect Your Heart’ campaign

Arab News
Arab News
JEDDAH:  The University of Taif launched its “Protect Your Heart” campaign to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases and ways to reduce the risk of contracting them. 

Dr. Dalal Namnagani, dean of medicine at the university, explained that the campaign focuses on the importance of proper nutrition in promoting heart health. Research has shown that healthy eating can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and related issues.

Visitors received free tests, including calculation of their Body Mass Index, glucose measurement, blood pressure, and waist-to-hip ratio. There was also a presentation on the risks of fever, high blood pressure, and high glucose rates. 

 

Topics: heart disease Taif University

