You are here

  • Home
  • Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck
﻿

Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

1 / 2
The black Porsche driven by NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry is seen along a freeway in Oakland, California after two drivers hit it on Nov. 23, 2018. (California Highway Partrol Oakland via AP)
2 / 2
NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, second from right, poses with CHP Officers after two drivers hit his car on a freeway in Oakland, California on Nov. 23, 2018. (California Highway Patrol Oakland via AP)
Updated 37 sec ago
AP
0

Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

  • Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car: police
  • Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash
Updated 37 sec ago
AP
0

OAKLAND, California: The Golden State Warriors said star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway on Friday.
Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said.
Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.
Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.
“Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time,” Curry later tweeted.
The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that’s set to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.
He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.

Topics: Stephen Curry Oakland California Highway Patrol

Related

0
Pakistan
Road accidents kill 15 in Pakistan
0
Offbeat
Thick fog blamed as second pile-up on UAE road in 3 days leaves 9 injured

Fossil of plant-eating reptile found in southern New Mexico

Updated 24 November 2018
AP
0

Fossil of plant-eating reptile found in southern New Mexico

  • The unique structure of the skull, jaws and teeth of the sail-backed reptile indicate it was an herbivore
  • It has been named Gordodon kraineri
Updated 24 November 2018
AP
0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.: The earliest known example of a plant-eating reptile has been found in the fossil record in southern New Mexico, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History said.
The museum made the announcement this week , saying the unique structure of the skull, jaws and teeth of the sail-backed reptile indicate it was an herbivore, and that such specialized plant-eating wasn’t previously known in reptiles older than about 200 million years.
The fossil bones were discovered near Alamogordo by Ethan Schuth while on a University of Oklahoma geology class field trip in 2013. The bones were part of an exquisitely preserved but incomplete skeleton.
Field crews spent about a year collecting the bones from the site and more time was spent removing the hard sandstone surrounding the fossils so research could ensue.
Paleontology curator Spencer Lucas and his team from the museum determined the bones were about 300 million years old, meaning the reptile lived during the early part of the Permian Period, or more than 50 million years before the origin of dinosaurs.

The giant, plant-eating creature may have roamed the Earth during the late Triassic period more than 200 million years ago. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki)

Lucas and research associate Matt Celeskey identified the skeleton as belonging to a new genus and species that they named Gordodon kraineri. Gordodon is derived from the Spanish word gordo, or fat, and the Greek word odon, or tooth, as the species had large pointed teeth at the tips of its jaws.
The species name kraineri honors Karl Krainer, an Austrian geologist who contributed to knowledge about the Permian period in New Mexico.
“Gordodon rewrites the books by pushing back our understanding of the evolution of such specialized herbivory by about 100 million years,” Lucas said in a statement issued Wednesday.
Gordodon was about 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weighed an estimated 75 pounds (34 kilograms). It was believed to have been a selective feeder on high-nutrient plants due to the advanced structure of its skull, jaws and teeth.
Experts at the museum say other early herbivorous reptiles were not selective, chomping on any plants they came across. They say Gordodon had some of the same specializations found in modern animals like goats and deer.

Topics: Gordodon New Mexico

Related

0
Science & Technology
How does a one-ton dino hatch its eggs? Carefully

Latest updates

Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck
0
Global scientists to celebrate 40 years of King Faisal Prize in Riyadh
0
KSA’s University of Taif launches ‘Protect Your Heart’ campaign
0
Fossil of plant-eating reptile found in southern New Mexico
0
Where We Are Going Today: Majo’s Sliders
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.