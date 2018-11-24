You are here

Canada francophones gear up for fight over education, rights

In this file photo taken on July 09, 2015, the skyline of Toronto is silhouetted. A French-language university that will never be, after Ontario's government cancelled plans for it this month, has kindled the passions of Canada's francophone minority set to replay their historical rights struggle. (AFP / Jim Watson)
  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford days the move “has nothing to do with personal grudges or other against any Franco-Ontarians"
  • Canada’s nearly eight million francophones represent 20 percent of its population, but most are in Quebec
OTTAWA, Canada: A French-language university canceled by Ontario’s government this month has kindled the passions of Canada’s francophone minority, who are set to replay their historical rights struggle.
In addition to nixing the proposed university that was to open in Toronto in 2020, the province with the largest francophone minority in the country — outside of Quebec — also cut funding for francophone theater troupes.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the brother of Toronto’s late crack-smoking mayor, responded to a barrage of criticism, saying the move “has nothing to do with personal (grudges or other) against any Franco-Ontarians.”
“They’re great people,” he told reporters. “But we also canceled three other universities, English-speaking universities.”
Ford insisted that budget constraints were behind the decision which will save Ontario Can$80 million ($60 million) over seven years.
But it has rattled Ontario’s 600,000 francophones, who represent about four percent of Ontario’s population.
The move also drew criticism and calls to reverse course from the federal government and others including the government of Quebec, where francophones are the majority.
Canada’s nearly eight million francophones represent 20 percent of its population, but most are in Quebec.
“I know personally from having taught French in Vancouver, from having spoken with minority communities right across the country, how much they look to the federal government to try and stick up for them, regardless of what the provinces do,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
“And we will certainly be engaged with the provincial government to try to ensure they do this.”
His father, the later prime minister Pierre Trudeau, enshrined bilingual language rights in the Constitution.
Justin Trudeau’s languages minister, Melanie Joly, was scheduled to confront her Ontario counterpart Caroline Mulroney on the issue Friday.
Joly also announced Can$5 million for a “court challenges program” which provides financial assistance for important court cases that advance constitutional rights.
Francophone groups have dusted off their picket signs and plan to march for their rights in 40 locations across Ontario on December 1.
“We feel betrayed,” said Carol Jolin of the lobby group Assemblée de la Francophonie de l’Ontario.
Ford had pledged during the June election support for the new university that was to enroll 3,000, Jolin told AFP.
“Everything was going pretty well for francophones in Canada in recent years,” he said. “But we’re worried now about a backsliding.”
The late 1960s and the two decades that followed had marked a turning point for Canadian francophones in their fight to have their rights to an education and government services in French recognized.
This included a Manitoba insurance broker’s 1976 Supreme Court challenge of a parking ticket issued only in English as a means to restore French language rights in that province, and a 1990s battle against budget cuts to keep open Ontario’s only francophone hospital, Montfort in Ottawa.
French language rights were laid out in the 1982 Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and other laws.
New Brunswick went the furthest, making French one of its two official languages in 1969. But the province suffered a relapse in September when a fringe party that campaigned on slashing “costly” French services emerged as a potential kingmaker in an election that failed to secure a majority.
Trudeau’s Liberals have sought to make the rights row an election issue in 2019, as Ford’s government is closely allied with the federal opposition Conservatives and their leader Andrew Scheer.
“This decision is unacceptable,” Joly said, demanding that Ford back down and “that Andrew Scheer denounce it too.”
Scheer, however, distanced himself from Ford on the issue.
“We are a bilingual country with many francophones outside of Quebec and the federal government must work with the provinces to ensure that all Canadians have the same rights and access to services and programs,” the Conservative leader said during a Quebec tour.
Jolin held out hope that a negotiated solution may be reached with Ford, but added that his group is ready to go to court to fight for its linguistic rights.
He noted that demographic trends point to Toronto, Canada’s largest metropolis, becoming the nation’s biggest francophone cluster outside of Quebec within a few years.
If 100,000 francophone students in Ontario — along with 200,000 enrolled in French immersion programs — cannot continue their post-graduate education in the language of Moliere, the community will decline, Jolin said.
“It’ll contribute to the assimilation of our young people,” he said. “If they study in English and then go on to work in English, French will stop being a part of their life.”

Before Mars landing, a nail-biting ‘six and a half minutes of terror’

Before Mars landing, a nail-biting 'six and a half minutes of terror'

  • If successful, the entry, descent and landing of the Mars InSight will add another success to NASA’s record when it comes to sending spacecraft to Mars
  • Of 43 other international attempts to send orbiters, probes, landers or rovers to Mars, 25 have not made it
TAMPA, US: A spacecraft that cost nearly a billion dollars is on course to make a perilous landing Monday on Mars, if it can survive a high-speed approach and the scorching heat of entering the Red Planet’s atmosphere, a process NASA has nicknamed “six and a half minutes of terror.”
“There is very little room for things to go wrong,” said Rob Grover, head of the entry, descent and landing team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
If successful, the entry, descent and landing of the Mars InSight — designed to be the first mission to listen to the interior of another planet and reveal how rocky planets formed — will add another success to NASA’s record when it comes to sending spacecraft to Mars.
So far the United States is the only nation to have made it there, and only NASA’s unmanned Curiosity robotic rover is still tooling around on the surface.
But if it fails, it certainly won’t be the first.
Of 43 other international attempts to send orbiters, probes, landers or rovers to Mars, 25 have not made it. Either they crashed into the surface, missed their planned orbit, or disappeared after launch.
There will not be any live video streaming of Mars Insight’s approach on Monday, and signals will be transmitted back to Earth on an eight-minute delay.
Nor can mission managers intervene if anything goes awry. The entire landing sequence is all pre-programmed into the on-board flight computer.
Here’s what to expect:
• At 11:40 a.m. Pacific time (1940 GMT), the spacecraft separates from the cruise stage that carried it to Mars. A minute later, the spacecraft makes a turn to orient itself for atmospheric entry.
• At 1947 GMT the spacecraft is hurtling through space at a speed of 12,300 miles per hour (19,800 kilometers per hour) as it begins to enter Mars’ atmosphere.
• Two minutes later, friction with the atmosphere raises the heat shield temperature to its peak of 2,700 Fahrenheit (1,500 Celsius). This intense heat could cause temporary dropouts in radio signals.
• At 1951 GMT, the parachutes deploy. Fifteen seconds later, the heat shield separates from the spacecraft. Ten seconds on, the lander’s three legs deploy to get ready for touchdown.
• At 1952 GMT, a radar activates to sense the distance to the ground.
• At 1953 GMT, the first radar signal is expected, followed 20 second later by the spacecraft’s separation from the back shell and parachute. Then, the descent engines, known as retrorockets, begin to fire. InSight’s speed slows drastically, from 17 mph to a constant five mph (27 kph to eight kph) for its soft landing.
• Touchdown is expected at 1954 GMT.
• The first “beep” from the spacecraft’s X-band radio — indicating whether InSight survived the landing — is scheduled for 2001 GMT.
• The first image from the surface of Mars is expected at 2004 GMT. However, it’s possible this image may not arrive until Tuesday.
• The orbital pattern of the Mars Odyssey spacecraft, flying overhead, means NASA won’t know until 0135 GMT on Tuesday if InSight’s solar arrays have deployed or not. This step is crucial because the quake-sensor is powered by the Sun for its one-year mission.

