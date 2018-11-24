CAIRO: Polling stations opened on Saturday at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) across Bahrain for 2018 parliamentary elections, Bahrain news agency reported. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).
The government said 506 candidates are running in the election, including the highest number of female candidates. It expects a higher voter turnout than in 2014, which it put at 53 percent.
Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain
Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain
- 506 candidates are running in the election, including the highest number of female candidates
- Higher voter turnout is expected
CAIRO: Polling stations opened on Saturday at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) across Bahrain for 2018 parliamentary elections, Bahrain news agency reported. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).