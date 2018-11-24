You are here

  • Home
  • Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain
﻿

Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain

Billboards carrying pictures of candidates running for Bahrain’s legislative elections are seen on the streets of Isa Town south of Manama on Nov. 22. (AFP)
Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
0

Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain

  • 506 candidates are running in the election, including the highest number of female candidates
  • Higher voter turnout is expected
Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Polling stations opened on Saturday at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) across Bahrain for 2018 parliamentary elections, Bahrain news agency reported. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).
The government said 506 candidates are running in the election, including the highest number of female candidates. It expects a higher voter turnout than in 2014, which it put at 53 percent.

Topics: Bahrain elections

Related

0
Middle-East
US Senate lets $300m arms sale to Bahrain proceed
0
World
Senate rejects bid to block American arms sale to Bahrain

Turkey uneasy about US plan for observation posts on Syria border

Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkey uneasy about US plan for observation posts on Syria border

  • Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday the US was setting up the posts to help keep the focus on clearing the final Daesh militant strongholds in Syria
  • “I think actions like this will make the complicated situation in the region even more complicated”
Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey is uneasy about US plans to set up “observation posts” in Syria along parts of its border with Turkey, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday the United States was setting up the posts to help keep the focus on clearing the final Daesh militant strongholds in Syria.
The United States has long complained that tension between Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia — has at times slowed progress on the fight against Islamic State.
Akar said he told US Chief of Staff Joseph Dunford and other US officials during a recent visit to Canada that setting up the posts would have a very negative impact on perceptions of the United States in Turkey.
“During our talks with both political and civilian interlocutors we repeatedly expressed our unease in various ways,” he said. “I think actions like this will make the complicated situation in the region even more complicated.”
Turkey is angry at US support for the YPG, which it views as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) waging a decades-long insurgency on Turkish soil. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
“Nobody should doubt that the Turkish Armed forces and the Republic of Turkey will take the necessary steps against all kinds of risks and threats from across its borders,” he said.
“We expect our US allies to immediately cut their ties with the terrorist YPG, who are not in the slightest bit different from the PKK,” Akar added.
Daesh is still present in eastern Syria in a pocket east of the Euphrates River near the border with Iraq.
President Donald Trump’s administration hopes that the US-backed fight against Daesh in its last foothold in northeastern Syria will end within months. But a top US diplomat recently said American forces will remain to ensure the “enduring defeat” of the militant group.

Topics: Hulusi Akar Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey indicts Gulen for 2016 assassination of Russian envoy
0
Middle-East
Erdogan’s AKP gets local election boost from nationalists

Latest updates

Nigeria’s military acknowledges major attack by extremists
0
Turkey uneasy about US plan for observation posts on Syria border
0
Russia space agency chief: We’ll verify US moon landings
0
Erdogan’s AKP gets local election boost from nationalists
0
Kenya identifies suspects in Italian woman’s kidnapping
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.