US service member killed in Afghanistan

The Pentagon says there are about 14,000 US service members in Afghanistan. (File/AP)
  • US combat death toll in Afghanistan this year is now at eight
  • The US military’s mission is focused mainly on guiding and aiding Afghan forces battling the Taliban
KABUL: A US service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement, bringing the US combat death toll this year to eight.

The identity of the service member and details about the incident will be shared at a later stage, said Debra Richardson spokesperson for the Resolute Support in Afghanistan.
The Pentagon says there are about 14,000 US service members in Afghanistan. The US military’s mission is focused mainly on guiding and aiding Afghan forces battling the Taliban, which was ousted from power in 2001.
More than 2,400 US forces have died in the 17-year-old war, America’s longest conflict.

South Korea secures UN sanctions exemption for inter-Korean railway survey

Updated 26 min 37 sec ago
0

South Korea secures UN sanctions exemption for inter-Korean railway survey

Updated 26 min 37 sec ago
0
SEOUL: South Korea said on Saturday it had received sanctions exemptions from the UN Security Council for a joint survey of inter-Korean railways, the first step toward reconnecting rail and road links cut during the 1950-53 Korean War.
In April, the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to adopt practical steps to reconnect railways and roads as part of efforts to improve bilateral relationships.
“The sanctions exemption has big implications given that the project has garnered recognition and support from the United States and the international society,” South Korea’s presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said.
He expressed hope of quick construction of the railways, which he said will take inter-Korean cooperation to a new level.
South Korea requested an exemption for deliveries of fuel and other equipment needed to conduct the railway survey in the North, Yonhap News Agency said.
Pyongyang is under wide-ranging UN sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
In October, the two Koreas agreed to carry out joint field studies on transport plans, with a ground-breaking ceremony in late November and early December.
But the plan was delayed amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang following an unprecedented summit in June at which the two sides agreed to work toward nuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula.
Negotiations have since made little headway, with Pyongyang upset by Washington’s insistence that international sanctions must remain until it gives up its nuclear weapons.
The United States has told its ally South Korea it should not improve ties with North Korea faster than Pyongyang takes steps to give up its nuclear weapons.

