Police arrest supporters of detained Pakistani cleric

Police on Saturday arrested dozens of people after they protested the detention of a hard-line cleric.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who leads the far-right Islamist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was taken into protective custody on Friday.

Police rounded up supporters who took to the streets following his arrest.

“Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house,” tweeted Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. “They insisted to come to Rawalpindi refusing Governments proposal for alternative arrangements.”

The arrest was to “safeguard public life, property and order and has to do nothing with Asia Bibi case,” he added, referring to the controversial acquittal of a Christian woman on blasphemy charges that triggered violent nationwide protests by the TLP.

The violence ended when the government signed a deal with the TLP, which is increasing its presence in Pakistan’s political arena.

Chaudhry said in separate tweet that the government “did it best to convince them but they refused every offer and started to provoke violence. The public is requested to stay peaceful n calm State is responsible to defend finality and respect of Holy Prophet PBUH. Law shall take its course and it cannot be left to individuals.”

Saad Rizvi confirmed his father had been arrested in Lahore.

He said other TLP leaders, including the group’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief, Syed Zafar Iqbal Shah, and other prominent figures had been arrested in their hometowns.