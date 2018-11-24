You are here

Police arrest supporters of detained Pakistani cleric

Nationwide protests broke out in Pakistan following the Supreme Court's decision on blasphemy case of a Christian woman. (File/AP)
Police on Saturday arrested dozens of people after they protested the detention of a hard-line cleric.
Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who leads the far-right Islamist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was taken into protective custody on Friday.
Police rounded up supporters who took to the streets following his arrest.
“Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house,” tweeted Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. “They insisted to come to Rawalpindi refusing Governments proposal for alternative arrangements.” 
The arrest was to “safeguard public life, property and order and has to do nothing with Asia Bibi case,” he added, referring to the controversial acquittal of a Christian woman on blasphemy charges that triggered violent nationwide protests by the TLP.

The violence ended when the government signed a deal with the TLP, which is increasing its presence in Pakistan’s political arena.
Chaudhry said in separate tweet that the government “did it best to convince them but they refused every offer and started to provoke violence. The public is requested to stay peaceful n calm State is responsible to defend finality and respect of Holy Prophet PBUH. Law shall take its course and it cannot be left to individuals.”
Saad Rizvi confirmed his father had been arrested in Lahore. 
He said other TLP leaders, including the group’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief, Syed Zafar Iqbal Shah, and other prominent figures had been arrested in their hometowns.

At least 25 dead as bus falls into canal in southern India

At least 25 dead as bus falls into canal in southern India

BANGALORE, India: An official says at least 25 people were killed when a speeding bus fell into a canal in southern India. Many of the victims reportedly were schoolchildren.
G. Parameshwaran, the Karnataka state deputy chief minister, says the accident occurred Saturday in Mandya district as the driver lost control of the vehicle while going at a high speed.
Parameshwaran said a rescue operation was underway, with police rushing divers to the spot. The area is 105 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka state.
The Press Trust of India news agency reported many of the dead were children who were returning from school.
Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.

