Kenya identifies suspects in Italian woman’s kidnapping

Gunmen firing indiscriminately on Tuesday kidnapped Silvia Costanza Romano, a 23-year-old volunteer working with Kenyan students, from the village of Chakama in Kilifi county. (AP)
  • Police have said they are optimistic the aid worker will be found “within the shortest time possible”
  • There has been no claim of responsibility for the first kidnapping of a foreigner in the East African nation in several years
NAIROBI, Kenya: Kenyan police have identified three suspects in the kidnapping of an Italian woman and are offering a reward of one million shillings ($9,750) for information leading to their arrest.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the first kidnapping of a foreigner in the East African nation in several years. Police have said they are optimistic the aid worker will be found “within the shortest time possible.”
The 23-year-old Italian Silvia Costanza Romano was seized on Wednesday from a coastal community by gunmen who also wounded five people, including children.
Such attacks had become rare after 2011, when Kenya deployed forces to neighboring Somalia in a bid to stop the Al-Shabab extremist group from kidnapping foreigners.
The suspects are Ibrahim Adan Omar, Yusuf Kuno Adan and Said Adan Abdi.

Paris police use tear gas, water cannon against ‘yellow vest’ protesters

  • Several thousand demonstrators, wearing high-visibility yellow jackets, had gathered on the avenue as part of protests which began last Saturday
  • The protests are against an increase in diesel tax
PARIS: Security forces in Paris fired tear gas and water cannon Saturday to disperse protesters who tried to break through a police cordon on the Champs-Elysees, an AFP journalist said.
Several thousand demonstrators, wearing high-visibility yellow jackets, had gathered on the avenue as part of protests which began last Saturday against an increase in diesel tax.

