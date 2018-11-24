You are here

Russia space agency chief: We’ll verify US moon landings

Dmitry Rogozin appeared to be joking when he made the statement. (File/AFP)
  • “We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not”
  • The Soviet Union abandoned its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental moon rockets exploded
MOSCOW: The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has said that a proposed Russian mission to the moon will be tasked with verifying that the American moon landings were real.
“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted Saturday on Twitter.
Rogozin was responding to a question about whether or not NASA actually landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago. He appeared to be joking, as he smirked and shrugged while answering. But conspiracies surrounding NASA’s moon missions are common in Russia.
The Soviet Union abandoned its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental moon rockets exploded.
In 2015, a former spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee called for an investigation into NASA moon landings.

Topics: Russia aerospace

With child coming, it’s off to the suburbs for Harry, Meghan

  • The couple will move to Forgmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle
  • Harry and Meghan have been living at Kensington Palace since announcing their engagement last year
LONDON: Like many a couple before them, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are moving to the suburbs ahead of the anticipated birth of their first child.
Kensington Palace said Saturday that Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will move from Kensington Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, early next year.
The couple is expecting their first child in the spring. They married in a chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds in May.
Windsor is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of central London.
Harry and Meghan have been living at Kensington Palace since announcing their engagement last year. They will keep their office at that London palace.

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle

