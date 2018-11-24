You are here

Bella Hadid jets into Abu Dhabi as angry fans storm The Weeknd’s F1 show

US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid was in Abu Dhabi on Friday. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid was in Abu Dhabi on Friday night to support her boyfriend, R&B singer The Weeknd, as he took to the stage during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series.
The show was hampered by health and safety issues, however, as some angry fans reportedly attempted to scale a fence after organizers were forced to close the gates and bar entry to some concert goers.
FLASH Entertainment, the promoters behind the post-race concerts, issued a statement in the aftermath of the concert, saying a number of fans arrived at once, prompting the decision to close the gates on safety grounds.
The organizers expressed disappointment over a number of fans who reportedly stormed the gates in an attempt to gain entry to the gig.
“Health and safety is our number one concern… du Arena can easily accommodate 35,000 people. A large number of fans arrived simultaneously to The Weeknd concert and gates were closed for safety… We understand this is disappointing and frustrating. It is disappointing to hear there were instances of inappropriate fan behavior,” organizers said in a released statement, according to Time Out Abu Dhabi magazine.
The show must go on, however, and fans will flock to the stadium to see British artist Sam Smith perform on Saturday night, while many will attend Sunday night’s performance by legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses.
For her part, Hadid paid homage to the capital city’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, posting a stunning snap of the complex on her Instagram account.
Magic...Nothing in the world more beautiful to me

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on

Hadid — who has in the past spoken about her Islamic faith, telling Porter Magazine in 2017 that she is “proud to be a Muslim” — was in town to support pop superstar The Weeknd as he regaled the crowd with a playlist of his greatest hits, including “I Feel It Coming” and “Pray For Me.”
Hadid took to Instagram to share a photo of The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posing on top of a replica of comic hero Batman’s batmobile.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

daddy wayne batmobile @theweeknd

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on

Dolce & Gabbana say sorry, in Chinese, after race row

Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
0

Dolce & Gabbana say sorry, in Chinese, after race row

  • Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana capped a 1 minute 30-second mea culpa by saying “sorry” in Mandarin in a video posted on a Chinese social media platform
Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
0

BEIJING: The founders of Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana apologized to Chinese customers on Friday as a row over racially offensive posts snowballed, with its products pulled from lucrative Chinese e-commerce platforms.
In an attempt to salvage their reputation in the world’s most important luxury market, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana capped a 1 minute 30-second mea culpa by saying “sorry” in Mandarin in a video posted on a Chinese social media platform.
“Our families always taught us to respect different cultures across the world and because of this we want to ask for your forgiveness if we have made mistakes in interpreting yours,” said Dolce in Italian.
“We want to say sorry to all Chinese across the world, of which there are many, and we are taking this apology and message very seriously,” Gabbana added.
The Chinese-subtitled video — the company’s second apology this week over the row — was posted on Weibo, the popular Chinese Twitter-like social media platform where they have close to one million followers.
The controversy marks the latest backpedaling by a foreign company for offending Chinese consumers or authorities.
Earlier this year, German automaker Mercedes-Benz apologized for “hurting the feelings” of people in China after its Instagram account quoted Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, seen as a separatist by Beijing. The foreign ministry welcomed the apology.
Under pressure from Beijing, a growing number of international airlines and companies have edited their websites to refer to the self-ruling democratic island of Taiwan as “Taiwan, China” or “Chinese Taipei.”
Marriott’s website in China was shut down by the authorities for a week earlier this year after a customer questionnaire listed Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong as separate countries, prompting the hotel chain to apologize and change the wording.
Dolce & Gabbana had already issued a written apology on Weibo earlier this week after the scandal prompted Chinese celebrities to boycott a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Shanghai, which the company then canceled.
The controversy arose after the brand posted short clips on Instagram showing a Chinese woman eating pizza, spaghetti and a cannoli with chopsticks that some deemed culturally insensitive.
But it escalated after screenshots circulated of an Instagram user’s alleged chat with the famously volatile Gabbana, who used five smiling poo emojis to describe China and launched insults at the country and its people.
The company said its account and that of Stefano Gabbana had been hacked and that its legal office was investigating the matter.
Despite the earlier apology, the Italian fashion house’s products disappeared from multiple Chinese e-commerce platforms.
A spokeswoman of retail giant Suning.com said they have removed all Dolce & Gabbana products after the incident.
The brands also could not be searched on retail giants Taobao and JD.com. The two companies did not respond to requests for comment.
A protester on Thursday targeted the Dolce & Gabbana store in Shanghai, plastering the storefront with the alleged screenshots of Gabbana’s conversation.
“Improper comments that insult China from the so-called famous designer of an internationally famous brand have really ruined our mood,” said protester Edward Gu, who claims to work for a modelling and talent agency.
Referring to the canceled show, he said many models, manufacturers and publicists from around the world worked hard on it but it was now a “wasted effort.”
Chinese social media users were unconvinced by the latest apology, with the video garnering over 100,000 comments some three hours after it was posted.
“They’re bowing their precious heads to the renminbi (yuan) then,” one Weibo user commented on the apology post.

