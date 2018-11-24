You are here

  • Home
  • Film Review: ‘Green Book,’ a road trip peppered with hilarity and humiliation
﻿

Film Review: ‘Green Book,’ a road trip peppered with hilarity and humiliation

A still from ‘Green Book.’ (Image supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

Film Review: ‘Green Book,’ a road trip peppered with hilarity and humiliation

Updated 17 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

CHENNAI: Peter Farrelly’s latest work, “Green Book,” which had its Middle East premiere at the Cairo International Film Festival last week, captures the agony and angst of African-Americans at a crucial time in US history.
Farrelly presents a deeply moving snapshot of a biased society, but narrates it with delightful humor, in this story about African-American pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), who embarks on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. Armed with a Green Book — a guide for black travelers with information on safe hotels and other public places — the prosperous Shirley hires tough-talking Italian-American bouncer Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) as his driver-cum-muscle and the pair set out on an eventful journey into the heartland of racial prejudices. While Vallelonga is uncouth in his ways, Shirley is a thoroughbred and takes pains to teach his driver social etiquette. When Vallelonga steals a precious stone from a wayside store, Shirley insists that the gem be returned. Vallelonga gets even by forcing his boss to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken, something he has never done before. These lighter moments are neatly woven into a patchwork with the humiliating, difficult to digest incidents that Shirley faces. While he is welcome to play at some of the poshest theaters and hotels in the Deep South, he is not allowed to use their conveniences — not even their restaurants — due to the color of his skin.
Based on a true story — interviews with the real-life Shirley and Vallelonga’s accounts of the concert tour were reportedly the primary sources for the original screenplay — the film was co-written by Vallelonga’s son, Nick. It is a departure from Farrelly’s most famous films, “Dumb and Dumber” and “There’s Something About Mary,” as it provides a serious study of racism in the US, along with a healthy dose of humor.
It is saddening to see Shirley suffer through the torturous trials he is put through, incidents that serve as a reminder of what was a daily reality for so many not so long ago. While Mortensen shines in his role, it is ultimately Ali who steals the show as a trailblazing pianist with a point to prove.

Topics: Green Book Hollywood film review Cairo International Film Festival

To reclaim Baghdad, Iraqi artists grapple with its ghosts

Updated 24 November 2018
AFP
0

To reclaim Baghdad, Iraqi artists grapple with its ghosts

  • “I want to deliver the message that we should stay here. We should build our country first, and then go to other places”
  • Iraq has been rocked by waves of instability, from the 2003 US-led invasion to years of sectarian violence and bombings, to the three-year war against Daesh that ended last year
Updated 24 November 2018
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Dressed in a multi-colored beanie and grey sneakers, Zaid Saad had just finished setting up his contemporary art exhibit on Baghdad’s sandy riverbank when police showed up.
The piece was part of a two-day walking tour of Iraq’s capital, an effort by young artists to address social dilemmas and reclaim Baghdad’s identity after more than a decade of violence.
But at virtually every turn, organizers came up against some of the very stereotypes they sought to break down, from blast walls to jumpy security guards and skeptical members of Iraq’s conservative society.
Saad’s art, for example, was set up in a highly-sensitive area: directly across the Tigris River from Baghdad’s Green Zone, the walled-off enclave housing parliament, other government offices, and numerous embassies.
Police officers arrived as he was preparing to unveil his work, leading to a flurry of phone calls and handwritten authorizations before Saad was finally able to introduce the piece to an audience of around two dozen.
“Sanduq” or “Crate” in Arabic brought together 11 cardboard boxes, each representing an Iraqi who risked the sea route to Europe. A radio nearby blared testimonies of relatives or friends who wished them well.
“I want to deliver the message that we should stay here. We should build our country first, and then go to other places,” Saad, 27, told AFP.
“They left because of the pressures and everything that happened here, which turned Iraq into an unlivable country. The main reason is the government present in the Green Zone,” he said.

Art, he insisted, could be a way to address the toughest challenges facing Iraq today: waves of emigration, the aftermath of the Daesh group, poverty and pollution.
“Iraqi society has gotten used to all forms of demonstrations and protest. It wants something new,” said Saad, a member of Iraqi art collective Tarkib.
“Art, especially contemporary art, is new here. So it’ll have an effect,” he added.
Iraq has been rocked by waves of instability, from the 2003 US-led invasion to years of sectarian violence and bombings, to the three-year war against Daesh that ended last year.
Those 15 years have scarred the capital, with many streets sealed off by police and blast walls surrounding any building deemed to be a possible target.
One segment of the “Baghdad Walk” ran parallel to a stretch of protective concrete T-walls separating a bustling open-air market from a public bank.
Hussein Matar, the stocky photographer leading this portion of the stroll, was unphased.
“Everything negative in the city is just skin-deep. We can change it,” he told AFP.
Matar had shot new versions of decades-old photographs of Baghdad’s heralded past, hanging the paired pictures on the dilapidated classical Iraqi homes of Rasheed Street.
Despite his optimism, most of Baghdad’s heritage has been permanently “disfigured,” warned Caecilia Pieri, associate researcher at the French Institute of the Near East.
And initiatives like the walk, while an improvement, were only reaching a small segment of Iraqi society.
“There are more cafes with young people, more creative initiatives, but it is in the restricted realm of educated urban bourgeoisie,” said Pieri, a specialist in Iraq’s modern urban history.
“It’s better than nothing, but not enough to irrigate the whole society.”

Indeed, the scrums of shoppers along Rasheed were more interested in the tables of watches, shimmering carp, and fake Adidas than the public art exhibit.
“Are you Iraqi?” one asked the walkers, as puzzled passersby looked on.
As the sun set on Baghdad’s Tahrir (Liberation) Square, artist Luay Al-Hadari erected his contribution: a pink statue of a woman with snapped chains dangling from each wrist.
Draped in a plastic sheet modelled after a traditional robe, the figure represented women IS had abducted and sexually exploited during its reign over parts of Iraq.
“I cut the chain, her hands are up in the air — there’s hope in the piece,” said Hadari, who told AFP he chose Tahrir Square because the artwork was about liberation.
Hours earlier, he had to make last-minute adjustments to the statue’s makeshift robe to cover more of her body.
“Most people won’t understand the concept and will consider it nudity,” Hadari said in a nod to Iraq’s conservatism.
Ali Amer, a 34-year-old engineer attending the walk, said the onus was on Iraqi society itself.
“Our city’s filthy? We’re the ones who dirtied it. It isn’t safe? We’re creating the problems,” he told AFP.
“Today was an attempt to solve these problems, that’s why I wanted to take part.”
Abu Adhraa Al-Rubaye, a burly man selling phone accessories near one of the art installations, was less sure.
“We grew up on violence. There’s no hope it’ll change through art,” he said.
“War, after war, after war — history is stronger than art.”

Topics: Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq to launch reconstruction agency, president says
Update 0
Middle-East
Several dead, thousands flee homes in Iraq floods

Latest updates

Film Review: ‘Green Book,’ a road trip peppered with hilarity and humiliation
0
Bella Hadid jets into Abu Dhabi as angry fans storm The Weeknd’s F1 show
0
Dubai ruler says Middle East can become the ‘new Europe’
0
Nigeria’s military acknowledges major attack by extremists
0
Turkey uneasy about US plan for observation posts on Syria border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.