Lewis Hamilton clinches pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
ABU DHABI: Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Mercedes driver’s 11th pole of the season and record-extending 83rd of his career looked in some doubt as Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was quicker at the first time split.
But Vettel went too wide on the last turn and qualified only third behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.
Hamilton is aiming to sign off in style with an 11th win of the season, while Bottas has yet to win one and Vettel’s last victory came at the Belgian GP in August.
For the second straight year, four-time F1 champion Vettel led during the championship only to finish second behind Hamilton.

Maurizio Sarri confident star man Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea

Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
0

Maurizio Sarri confident star man Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea

  • Brilliant Belgian long linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
  • Chelsea coach Sarri is hopeful his star man will pen a new deal like N'Golo Kante.
Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri said Friday that he is confident Eden Hazard will put pen to paper on a new deal with Chelsea after N’Golo Kante signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

Hazard’s deal with unbeaten Chelsea runs until June 2020 and speculation over his future at the club has intensified since his impressive displays for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia.

The Belgian has said he is in a quandary about whether to extend his deal or seek a “dream” move to Real Madrid, but Sarri is optimistic his star player will stay in London after Kante committed his future to Stamford Bridge until 2023 on Friday.

“I don’t know the evolution of the new contract. I think we can do (an extension),” said Sarri.

Asked if he was optimistic Hazard would commit to Chelsea, Sarri added: “I hope so.”

Sarri’s Chelsea, third in the Premier League on 28 points, take on fourth-placed Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday with their London rivals just a point behind them.

Despite Chelsea’s impressive run of eight wins and four draws from their opening 12 matches, Sarri says leaders City are the runaway favorites to win the title and Liverpool the only side likely to challenge them, leaving his side in a tough battle for the remaining Champions League places.

“At the moment in the Premier League there is a team above the others and this team is Manchester City,” said Sarri, whose side trail the champions by four points.

“Then there is a very good team, Liverpool. For sure Liverpool will be in the first four positions.

“Then there is four, five teams who will have to fight for the Champions League positions: Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, (Manchester) United and somebody else. Usually there is a surprise.”

In order to maintain their spot in the top four, Sarri says Chelsea need to be more aggressive from the start of matches, revealing his unhappiness with a “mental problem” in the past three games that has seen them drop points at home to Everton just before the international break and scrape past Crystal Palace the week before.

“The problem was that the opponents were more aggressive, more determined than us,” he said.

“It’s not a tactical problem, it’s not a physical problem. We have to approach the match in a different way, for application and determination.”

Topics: Eden Hazard Chelsea Maurizio Sarri

