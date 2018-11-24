You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit Bahrain, will hold talks with King Hamad
﻿

Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit Bahrain, will hold talks with King Hamad

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit Bahrain, will hold talks with King Hamad

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was due to visit Bahrain on Sunday on the second leg of a regional tour, his first since critic Jamal Khashoggi's murder.
Prince Mohammed, who began his tour Thursday with a visit to Abu Dhabi, will hold talks with Bahrain's King Hamad, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Saturday.
Quoting a royal court statement from Manama it said that the Saudi crown prince and King Hamad will discuss the "deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to (the) latest regional, Arab and international developments".
The crown prince has been in the UAE, where he met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
They discussed the longstanding strategic ties between the two countries.
A series of issues were taken up, including current security threats in the Middle East and their impact on the stability of the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Middle East Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Related

0
Middle-East
Counting begins in Bahrain elections amid claims of Iranian interference
0
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince to attend G-20 summit in Argentina: Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al-Faisal says CIA cannot be trusted on Khashoggi conclusion

Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al-Faisal says CIA cannot be trusted on Khashoggi conclusion

Updated 24 November 2018
Reuters
0

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki Al-Faisal has cast doubt upon the reported CIA finding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month, saying the agency could not be counted on to reach a credible conclusion.
“The CIA is not necessarily the highest standard of veracity or accuracy in assessing situations. The examples of that are multitude,” Prince Turki told journalists in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The prince, a former Saudi intelligence chief who has also served as ambassador to the US, said the agency’s conclusion that Iraq possessed chemical weapons before the US invasion in 2003 showed it could be unreliable.
“That was the most glaring of inaccurate and wrong assessments, which led to a full-scale war with thousands being killed,” he said, speaking at an event hosted by the New York-based Beirut Institute.
“I don’t see why the CIA is not on trial in the United States. This is my answer to their assessment of who is guilty and who is not and who did what in the consulate in Istanbul.”
US President Donald Trump has disputed that the agency reached a conclusion on the murder, saying instead “they have feelings certain ways.”
Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.
Saudi Arabia said Khashoggi was killed and his body dismembered after negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.
The Kingdom’s public prosecution is seeking the death penalty for five suspects charged in the murder, but has said Prince Mohammed had no prior knowledge of the operation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi RIP Jamal Khashoggi Prince Turki Al-Faisal

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet refuses politicization of Khashoggi murder in Istanbul
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Justice for Khashoggi is a Saudi demand before it is an international one

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit Bahrain, will hold talks with King Hamad
0
Pakistan to block smuggled phones from next year
0
Countrywide crackdown on TLP; officials say situation under control
0
In southern Syria, Roman theater survives civil war intact
0
Lewis Hamilton determined to end season on a high with victory in Abu Dhabi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.