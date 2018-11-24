Saudi Arabia's crown prince to visit Bahrain, will hold talks with King Hamad

LONDON: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was due to visit Bahrain on Sunday on the second leg of a regional tour, his first since critic Jamal Khashoggi's murder.
Prince Mohammed, who began his tour Thursday with a visit to Abu Dhabi, will hold talks with Bahrain's King Hamad, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Saturday.
Quoting a royal court statement from Manama it said that the Saudi crown prince and King Hamad will discuss the "deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to (the) latest regional, Arab and international developments".
The crown prince has been in the UAE, where he met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
They discussed the longstanding strategic ties between the two countries.
A series of issues were taken up, including current security threats in the Middle East and their impact on the stability of the region.
