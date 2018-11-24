You are here

BIAS 2018 closes with over $5bn worth of deals

BIAS is an effective platform of business generation and major deals were announced during the three-day event.
The fifth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow 2018 (BIAS) concluded its three-day event with major deals signed worth a total value of over $5 billion.

The event took place from Nov. 14-16. The dates of the next edition of the show, set to be held from Nov. 19-21, 2020, were announced during a press conference held on the last day of BIAS.

BIAS is an effective platform of business generation and major deals were announced during the three-day event including the announcement of an agreement by SaudiGulf Airlines to add 10 A320neo family aircraft for around $2 billion, as well as an agreement worth $1 billion with CFM International to provide their aircraft with Leap engines, and an additional service contract for the maintenance of the engines. Additionally, Saudi Aramco announced an agreement worth $700 million for the provision of 26 helicopters.

Saudi Arabia was represented at the BIAS 2018 by six major companies, namely the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), Adams Advanced Aero Technology, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudi Arabia Military Industries (SAMI), Sky Prime Aviation Services and Saudi Aramco.

Bahrain Fintech Bay’s global blockchain conference, BlockOn 2018 — Redefining Finance, is gearing up to train C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers in blockchain theory and its practical application. The event is taking place on Nov. 22 at the Wyndham Grand, Bahrain Bay, under the patronage of Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive, Economic Development Board and chairman of the executive board of Bahrain Fintech Bay.

The one-day conference, which is expected to attract more than 300 global blockchain innovators and professionals including a diverse group of regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and financial industry executives, aims to explore the rising opportunities and challenges presented by the industry with a focus on training and development.

Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “We’re excited to offer participants the chance to gain deeper insights and practical knowledge of blockchain, how it works and how to develop smart contracts for financial services. Blockchain is revolutionizing how business is, and can be, conducted around the world and across every sector, and BlockOn aims to ensure that C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers understand and can effectively apply their knowledge in order to drive innovation in their organizations and harness the power of blockchain either now or in the future as it continues to grow and transform the way business is transacted.” 

