BIAS 2018 closes with over $5bn worth of deals

The fifth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow 2018 (BIAS) concluded its three-day event with major deals signed worth a total value of over $5 billion.

The event took place from Nov. 14-16. The dates of the next edition of the show, set to be held from Nov. 19-21, 2020, were announced during a press conference held on the last day of BIAS.

BIAS is an effective platform of business generation and major deals were announced during the three-day event including the announcement of an agreement by SaudiGulf Airlines to add 10 A320neo family aircraft for around $2 billion, as well as an agreement worth $1 billion with CFM International to provide their aircraft with Leap engines, and an additional service contract for the maintenance of the engines. Additionally, Saudi Aramco announced an agreement worth $700 million for the provision of 26 helicopters.

Saudi Arabia was represented at the BIAS 2018 by six major companies, namely the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), Adams Advanced Aero Technology, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudi Arabia Military Industries (SAMI), Sky Prime Aviation Services and Saudi Aramco.