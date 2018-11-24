Emirates NBD opens second branch in Riyadh

You are here

﻿

Emirates NBD’s new branch in Riyadh’s Al-Masif District was inaugurated by Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA).
Emirates NBD has announced the opening of a second branch in Riyadh.

The bank’s network of four full-fledged branches across the Kingdom’s three key regions marks Saudi Arabia as its largest geographical presence outside the UAE and Egypt. 

Emirates NBD’s new branch in Riyadh’s Al-Masif District was inaugurated by Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), in the presence of Emirates NBD’s Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Hesham Abdulla Al-Qassim; Group CEO, Shayne Nelson; Emirates NBD KSA CEO, Loai Abduljawad; and other senior officials and members of the management from SAMA and Emirates NBD.

The branch provides a full offering to Saudi-based individuals and businesses, including retail, private, business and wholesale banking. 

“Our significant and growing network in the Kingdom is a reflection of our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030,” said Al-Qassim. “Building on the strong economic and trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, we hope to continue to serve and support the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses as the Kingdom forges ahead in its plans for economic transformation.”

“Emirates NBD’s investment in a robust full-fledged branch network across the Kingdom’s key provinces, strengthens our offering to individuals and corporates in the Kingdom,” added CEO Abduljawad.

