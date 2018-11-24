MCIT, Huawei announce finalists of ICT Competition Competition

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Huawei have announced the end of the Saudi chapter of its ICT Competition 2018. Aimed at universities and students, the competition seeks to recognize and nurture the region’s finest ICT talent. The winners have earned a trip to China at the end of November, where they will compete with international finalists and receive knowledge training from top executives at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen. The announcement was made at an event in Riyadh attended by Deputy Minister of MCIT Dr. Ahmed Althenayan, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Li Huaxin, Huawei KSA CEO Dennis Zhang and many universities.

Over 1,900 students registered for the competition in Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, top six students from five universities and colleges were chosen for the international final.

Dr. Althenayan said: “We are delighted that six Saudi students reached the finals in this prestigious national skills competition, it shows the quality of our technology students.”

Huawei KSA HR Director Faisal Al-Otaibi said: “Knowledge transfer and nurturing future ICT talent has always been a core pillar of the Huawei way, and we are thrilled to run the ICT Skill Competition in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with MCIT for that exact reason.”