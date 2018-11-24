MCIT, Huawei announce finalists of ICT Competition Competition

You are here

The announcement was made at an event in Riyadh attended by Deputy Minister of MCIT Dr. Ahmed Althenayan, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Li Huaxin, Huawei KSA CEO Dennis Zhang and many universities.
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Huawei have announced the end of the Saudi chapter of its ICT Competition 2018. Aimed at universities and students, the competition seeks to recognize and nurture the region’s finest ICT talent. The winners have earned a trip to China at the end of November, where they will compete with international finalists and receive knowledge training from top executives at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen. The announcement was made at an event in Riyadh attended by Deputy Minister of MCIT Dr. Ahmed Althenayan, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Li Huaxin, Huawei KSA CEO Dennis Zhang and many universities.

Over 1,900 students registered for the competition in Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, top six students from five universities and colleges were chosen for the international final. 

Dr. Althenayan said: “We are delighted that six Saudi students reached the finals in this prestigious national skills competition, it shows the quality of our technology students.”

Huawei KSA HR Director Faisal Al-Otaibi said: “Knowledge transfer and nurturing future ICT talent has always been a core pillar of the Huawei way, and we are thrilled to run the ICT Skill Competition in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with MCIT for that exact reason.”

Emirates NBD has announced the opening of a second branch in Riyadh.

The bank’s network of four full-fledged branches across the Kingdom’s three key regions marks Saudi Arabia as its largest geographical presence outside the UAE and Egypt. 

Emirates NBD’s new branch in Riyadh’s Al-Masif District was inaugurated by Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), in the presence of Emirates NBD’s Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Hesham Abdulla Al-Qassim; Group CEO, Shayne Nelson; Emirates NBD KSA CEO, Loai Abduljawad; and other senior officials and members of the management from SAMA and Emirates NBD.

The branch provides a full offering to Saudi-based individuals and businesses, including retail, private, business and wholesale banking. 

“Our significant and growing network in the Kingdom is a reflection of our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for Vision 2030,” said Al-Qassim. “Building on the strong economic and trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, we hope to continue to serve and support the economic ambitions of Saudi individuals and businesses as the Kingdom forges ahead in its plans for economic transformation.”

“Emirates NBD’s investment in a robust full-fledged branch network across the Kingdom’s key provinces, strengthens our offering to individuals and corporates in the Kingdom,” added CEO Abduljawad.

