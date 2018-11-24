Chopard’s L.U.C 1937 Classic Rally Dubai launched

Chopard’s L.U.C 1937 Classic Rally Dubai Special Edition is a 20-piece limited edition dedicated to Middle Eastern classic racing enthusiasts. Chopard has created this darkly handsome chronometer to accompany the second edition of the Classic Rally Dubai. The only such competition of its kind in the region, this regularity rally winds its way in November between skyscrapers and desert in the UAE.

“This 42-mm diameter chronometer is a paragon of sobriety whose ruthenium-toned satin-brushed dial provides a striking backdrop for the metallic black dauphine-type hands and hour-markers. Created in honor of Chopard Classic Rally Dubai’s second edition, this special series exudes the refined taste one would expect from this indispensable companion of Emirati gentlemen drivers,” Chopard said in a statement.

The Chopard Classic Rally Dubai saw a total of 30 vehicles compete for two days across the contrasting territory of the UAE.

“This competition reserved for classic car enthusiasts is entirely in keeping with Chopard’s aspirations, which partners a number of events dedicated to collector’s cars,” Chopard said.

Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, the maison’s co-president, both collects and drives these venerable vehicles, meaning that the creation of this rally stems from an emotional and authentic bond, much like that which Chopard enjoys with the Mille Miglia and the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.

This entire series is exclusively available from the network of Ahmed Seddiqi and Sons boutiques, a distributor in the Middle East and co-organizer of the event. The L.U.C 1937 Classic Rally Dubai is a 20-piece limited edition, of which two were awarded to the rally winners.

Like all L.U.C watches equipped with a seconds hand, the L.U.C 1937 Classic Rally Dubai is chronometer-certified by the COSC, reflecting the wish of Scheufele, a horology enthusiast who attaches great importance to the independent certification of L.U.C watches’ chronometric precision.

The strap of this timepiece is crafted from hand-sewn black alligator leather with large square scales. Chopard has also made the lining in chestnut brown alligator leather with small square scales.