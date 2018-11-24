Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens first US outlet

Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has entered the US market with the opening of its latest showroom in Chicago.

The brand’s first outlet in the US was inaugurated by Neeta Bhushan, consul general of India — Chicago, in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations; Debra Silverstein, alderman for 50th Ward of Chicago; Dr. Gopal Lalmalani, mayor of Oakbrook; Joseph Eapen, president — US operations; Jasar Rayaroth, head of US operations; Dipen Lakha, branch head — Chicago; management members, and members of the media on Nov. 18.

The US is the 10th country where Malabar Gold & Diamonds is now operating. The new showroom is located in Chicago at 2652 W. Devon Avenue, IL 60659.

Established in 1993 in India, the jewelry group today operates wholesale units, offices, design centers and factories spread across India, the Middle and Far East, and the US. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the world’s leading jewelry retailers.

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary recently, the group announced an ambitious global growth plan that would see the company triple its retail network from 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets in the next five years with annual turnover exceeding $6.16 billion.

The Chicago outlet features a large collection of contemporary and traditional designer jewelry in 18 carat and 22 carat gold, IGI/GIA-certified diamonds and precious gems from different parts of the world.

To mark the holiday season ahead, the brand has unveiled a celebratory collection to suit the tastes of their multicultural and multinational customers.