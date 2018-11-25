You are here

Brazil conference highlights Islamic tolerance, coexistence

The conference is an expression of the Kingdom’s support for preserving Islamic values and identity worldwide. (SPA)
  • The conference was attended by some 400 scholars and religious figures from 50 countries.
  • Riyadh’s steadfast political and economic support for Palestine in global forums was highlighted
Participants at the 31st session of the International Conference of Latin American and Caribbean Muslims called for rejecting extremism and terrorism and upholding universal Islamic principles in order to preserve the spirit of Islamic tradition and correct misconceptions.

The conference, organized by the Islamic Dawah Center in Latin America and the Caribbean in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, under the theme: “Teaching Arabic in Latin American and Caribbean countries.” It was attended by some 400 scholars and religious figures from 50 countries.

The Saudi deputy minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance delivered a speech by Minister Dr. Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Sheikh underscoring that the Kingdom’s participation in the conference reflects its support for initiatives that serve Arab and Islamic communities and contribute to human coexistence and community building.

Al-Sheikh stressed the Kingdom’s resolve to help spread correct Islamic knowledge and combat extremism and terrorism through various forums, including colleges, universities, foundations, centers and intellectual associations at home and abroad.

He also highlighted Riyadh’s steadfast political and economic support for Palestine in global forums, both directly and through international organizations. 

Al-Sheikh thanked Brazil’s government for hosting the conference. He praised the country as a role model for tolerance, coexistence and openness to receiving immigrants, including from Arab communities, and granting them the opportunity to prosper.

Ahmed ben Ali Saifi, head of the Islamic Dawah Center in Latin America and the Caribbean, lauded Saudi efforts to serve Islam and Muslims, and support Muslim minorities worldwide.

The conference is an expression of the Kingdom’s support for preserving Islamic values and identity worldwide, he said.

Ibrahim Al-Zaban, Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, underscored the conference’s importance in helping the Muslim community preserve its cohesion by strengthening and maintaining the use of the Arabic language.

Brazilian government officials said the conference sheds light on Islam as a religion of tolerance, compassion and peace.

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, adviser to the Palestinian president, called for the preservation of Arab and Islamic values and identity, saying the conference’s recommendations should be implemented so as to help spread awareness of the importance of the Arabic language.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Bashari, secretary-general of the World Council of Muslim Communities, highlighted Saudi efforts to support Muslim communities worldwide. 

He urged countries to stand by Saudi Arabia against regional threats in order to maintain peace and security in the Middle East.

The head of the Sunni religious court in the Lebanese city of Tripoli, Judge Samir Kamal, said understanding the Arabic language “helps Muslims to comprehend religious texts, allowing them to worship God properly.”

Mountainfilm festival makes its debut in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Climbing Federation hosts the first Mountainfilm festival in Jeddah. (Huda Bashatah/Arab News)
Mountainfilm festival makes its debut in Saudi Arabia

  • Mountainfilm is an American documentary film festival that has been celebrated since 1979
  • The festival showcases nonfiction stories not just about climbing, but also about the environment, culture, and politics
Saudi Climbing Federation (SCF) hosted the first Mountainfilm festival in Jeddah as part of its world tour. A list of 10 short films of various topics including skiing, climbing, nature and running were shown.

The documentaries were filmed in great spots for climbing sports in Spain, France, the US, Nepal and Norway. The event took place at the auditorium of Waad Academy from 8-10:30 p.m.

Mountainfilm is an American documentary film festival that has been celebrated since 1979. It showcases nonfiction stories not just about climbing, but also about environmental, cultural, political and social justice issues.

SCF sets as its aim the promotion of mountain sports in the Kingdom, displaying their artistic and sensual aspects and their impact on the life of the individual and society to motivate Saudi society to go into the rich mountainous desert nature surrounding them, to encourage them to plan their own adventures outside the cities and to gather people of shared interests in one place.

Majed Al-Naji, director of operations at SCF, told Arab News: “It is really our first big event as a federation since we were founded in January. We started in Asharqiyah, we were in Riyadh last weekend and this is the last show of the tour.”

He added: “We wanted to promote climbing and such sports by opening people’s eyes to possibilities.”

Teams set up by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula and the SCF will identify, catalogue, map and mark climbing routes, as well as creating the infrastructure to ensure the safety of climbers and adventurers.

The festival started with a teaser clip about the tour of the SCF team to Al-Ula mountains, showing how hard the team are working to pave the way for this sport in mountains of Saudi Arabia.

Majid added: “We were invited by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula. In the future we want to hold climbing festivals and invite climbers from abroad. Once we open Saudi Arabia to outsiders people will want to come to climb here as Saudi Arabia has really one of the best climbing areas in the region.”

 

It is worth mentioning that the SCF team includes the first Saudi female certified trainer, SCF General Manager Yasmin Al-Qahtani.

The festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit.

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from festival archives.

SCF was established at the beginning of 2018 with the aim of developing the sport of climbing specifically, and mountain sports in general. Federation is working on a number of other initiatives, including preparing the first outdoor climbing area, “Al-Shafa,” outside the city of Taif, where 35 climbing tracks have been developed. The “Tanoma’’ area in Al-Abha will be open to receive climbers by next week.

One of the attendees, Afnan Linjawi, a Saudi screenwriter, told Arab News: “I was blown away by the documentaries that I have seen; they have exceeded my expectations. I was so enthralled by them that I did not feel the time pass by.”

She added: “I am glad I came here. I wish that the festival had been more widely advertised, and that more people had come because there are a lot of great messages; many of them were female-empowering. It really makes me proud and I am humbled that I am among a generation that believes in us and that supports us.”

Decoder

Al-Ula

A city some 110 km southwest of Tayma north of Madinah in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Al-Ula was historically located on the Incense Route.

