﻿

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Syria

Syrian refugee school children in Lebanon collect their share of school supplies from the KSRelief office in Lebenon/ ((SPA
Syrian refugee school children in Lebanon collect their share of school supplies from the KSRelief office in Lebenon/ ((SPA
Syrian refugee school children in Lebanon collect their share of school supplies from the KSRelief office in Lebenon/ ((SPA
A KSRelief worker signs documents with officials of a livelihood project in Marib, Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Syria

  • KSRelief has launched labor-intensive projects not only to improve infrastructure but also to provide employment opportunities
  • In Syria, part of the KSRelief's humanitarian effort, including the provision of Dutch cattle to farmers
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up its humanitarian work in Yemen and Syria.

In Yemen's Talh district, Shabwa governorate, KSRelief launched labor-intensive projects not only to improve infrastructure but also to provide employment opportunities.

This started with the implementing a major projects to pave the Sinhur road, which would benefit seven villages in Talh, with a population of more than 3,500, and provide jobs for 160 people directly and 800 people indirectly.

The coordinator of the sector of labor-intensive projects, Jihad Baltif, explained that the sector implemented 14 projects, targeting five Yemeni governorates, including Hadramout, Al-Jouf, Shabwa, Aden and Lahj, benefiting 1,600 people from direct employment.

In Syria, KSRelief is carrying out various humanitarian projects in different parts of the war-torn country. 

Field trips to Hama governorate are also part of the aid agency's efforts to rehabilitate the civilian population. 

The field trips are aimed at providing veterinary care and vaccinations for livestock provided by the center for the needy families. KSRelief has undertaken several initiatives to support the agricultural sector in Syria to ensure food security.  The center provided 390 Dutch cows to poor Syrian families, along with free feed, veterinary care and vaccinations for six months.


KSRelief also distributed 2,320 schoolbags to Syrian students in a number of schools in Mount Lebanon. This initiative was taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Lebanon.


KSRelief distributes more than 87,000 bread loaves daily among Syrians displaced by war in the country. The center has also launched a project to rehabilitate public utilities in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

More rain expected in Saudi Arabia for the next few days

More rain expected in Saudi Arabia for the next few days

  • Saudi Arabia has never received such heavy rains in the month of November, says professor
  • Civil Defense Directorate urges the public to “to take the highest degree of caution and safety during rainfall and to avoid visiting places prone to flash floods"
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged citizens and expatriates to take utmost precautions in view of the warning about the continued inclement weather, heavy rain and flash floods that are expected to hit different regions of the Kingdom. 

Intermittent rains have been lashing the capital city since the early hours of Thursday while weather experts have predicted more rain for the next few days. 

Prof. Mansour Almazroui, director of the Center of Excellence for Climate Change Research at the Jeddah-based King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) told Arab News that light to heavy rains would continue to occur in the Kingdom including the capital city. 

He said the northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of Saudi Arabia have received heavy rains causing flash floods in different regions.

He said the Kingdom has never received such heavy rains in the month of November. “It could be considered the wettest November in the country’s history,” Almazroui said.

He said the current rainfall system is likely to prevail over Saudi Arabia until Nov. 26, 2018, and is expected to unleash rain and thunderstorms in some places of central, northeastern, eastern and some southwestern parts of the Kingdom including Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE. 

He said: “There are chances of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in some places in eastern and southwestern parts of Saudi Arabia during the next two days.” 

The KAU professor said another rainfall system is likely to approach northern/northeastern parts of Saudi Arabia by the end of November, which may cause rain and thunderstorm in some places. 

The Civil Defense urged the masses “to take the highest degree of caution and safety during rainfall and to avoid visiting places prone to flash floods.”

Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys and reefs during heavy rain or flash floods, and not to risk crossing flood passages or intersections. Heavy rainfall already took several lives early this month, when different regions of the Kingdom were hit by severe weather conditions.

