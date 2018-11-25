Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Syria

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up its humanitarian work in Yemen and Syria.

In Yemen's Talh district, Shabwa governorate, KSRelief launched labor-intensive projects not only to improve infrastructure but also to provide employment opportunities.

This started with the implementing a major projects to pave the Sinhur road, which would benefit seven villages in Talh, with a population of more than 3,500, and provide jobs for 160 people directly and 800 people indirectly.

The coordinator of the sector of labor-intensive projects, Jihad Baltif, explained that the sector implemented 14 projects, targeting five Yemeni governorates, including Hadramout, Al-Jouf, Shabwa, Aden and Lahj, benefiting 1,600 people from direct employment.

In Syria, KSRelief is carrying out various humanitarian projects in different parts of the war-torn country.

Field trips to Hama governorate are also part of the aid agency's efforts to rehabilitate the civilian population.

The field trips are aimed at providing veterinary care and vaccinations for livestock provided by the center for the needy families. KSRelief has undertaken several initiatives to support the agricultural sector in Syria to ensure food security. The center provided 390 Dutch cows to poor Syrian families, along with free feed, veterinary care and vaccinations for six months.



KSRelief also distributed 2,320 schoolbags to Syrian students in a number of schools in Mount Lebanon. This initiative was taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Lebanon.



KSRelief distributes more than 87,000 bread loaves daily among Syrians displaced by war in the country. The center has also launched a project to rehabilitate public utilities in the northern countryside of Aleppo.