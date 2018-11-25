You are here

Mountainfilm festival makes its debut in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Climbing Federation hosts the first Mountainfilm festival in Jeddah. (Huda Bashatah/Arab News)
Nada Hameed
Saudi Climbing Federation (SCF) hosted the first Mountainfilm festival in Jeddah as part of its world tour. A list of 10 short films of various topics including skiing, climbing, nature and running were shown.

The documentaries were filmed in great spots for climbing sports in Spain, France, the US, Nepal and Norway. The event took place at the auditorium of Waad Academy from 8-10:30 p.m.

Mountainfilm is an American documentary film festival that has been celebrated since 1979. It showcases nonfiction stories not just about climbing, but also about environmental, cultural, political and social justice issues.

SCF sets as its aim the promotion of mountain sports in the Kingdom, displaying their artistic and sensual aspects and their impact on the life of the individual and society to motivate Saudi society to go into the rich mountainous desert nature surrounding them, to encourage them to plan their own adventures outside the cities and to gather people of shared interests in one place.

Majed Al-Naji, director of operations at SCF, told Arab News: “It is really our first big event as a federation since we were founded in January. We started in Asharqiyah, we were in Riyadh last weekend and this is the last show of the tour.”

He added: “We wanted to promote climbing and such sports by opening people’s eyes to possibilities.”

Teams set up by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula and the SCF will identify, catalogue, map and mark climbing routes, as well as creating the infrastructure to ensure the safety of climbers and adventurers.

The festival started with a teaser clip about the tour of the SCF team to Al-Ula mountains, showing how hard the team are working to pave the way for this sport in mountains of Saudi Arabia.

Majid added: “We were invited by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula. In the future we want to hold climbing festivals and invite climbers from abroad. Once we open Saudi Arabia to outsiders people will want to come to climb here as Saudi Arabia has really one of the best climbing areas in the region.”

 

It is worth mentioning that the SCF team includes the first Saudi female certified trainer, SCF General Manager Yasmin Al-Qahtani.

The festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit.

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from festival archives.

SCF was established at the beginning of 2018 with the aim of developing the sport of climbing specifically, and mountain sports in general. Federation is working on a number of other initiatives, including preparing the first outdoor climbing area, “Al-Shafa,” outside the city of Taif, where 35 climbing tracks have been developed. The “Tanoma’’ area in Al-Abha will be open to receive climbers by next week.

One of the attendees, Afnan Linjawi, a Saudi screenwriter, told Arab News: “I was blown away by the documentaries that I have seen; they have exceeded my expectations. I was so enthralled by them that I did not feel the time pass by.”

She added: “I am glad I came here. I wish that the festival had been more widely advertised, and that more people had come because there are a lot of great messages; many of them were female-empowering. It really makes me proud and I am humbled that I am among a generation that believes in us and that supports us.”

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Syria

Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up its humanitarian work in Yemen and Syria.

In Yemen's Talh district, Shabwa governorate, KSRelief launched labor-intensive projects not only to improve infrastructure but also to provide employment opportunities.

This started with the implementing a major projects to pave the Sinhur road, which would benefit seven villages in Talh, with a population of more than 3,500, and provide jobs for 160 people directly and 800 people indirectly.

The coordinator of the sector of labor-intensive projects, Jihad Baltif, explained that the sector implemented 14 projects, targeting five Yemeni governorates, including Hadramout, Al-Jouf, Shabwa, Aden and Lahj, benefiting 1,600 people from direct employment.

In Syria, KSRelief is carrying out various humanitarian projects in different parts of the war-torn country. 

Field trips to Hama governorate are also part of the aid agency's efforts to rehabilitate the civilian population. 

The field trips are aimed at providing veterinary care and vaccinations for livestock provided by the center for the needy families. KSRelief has undertaken several initiatives to support the agricultural sector in Syria to ensure food security.  The center provided 390 Dutch cows to poor Syrian families, along with free feed, veterinary care and vaccinations for six months.


KSRelief also distributed 2,320 schoolbags to Syrian students in a number of schools in Mount Lebanon. This initiative was taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Lebanon.


KSRelief distributes more than 87,000 bread loaves daily among Syrians displaced by war in the country. The center has also launched a project to rehabilitate public utilities in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

