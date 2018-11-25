You are here

Star trumpeter Maalouf convicted over sex assault

Ibrahim Maalouf
AFP
Star trumpeter Maalouf convicted over sex assault

  • The 37-year-old was found guilty of assaulting a 14-year-old schoolgirl
AFP
PARIS: Star trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, famed for his award-winning film soundtracks and mixing of Eastern and Western sounds, was handed a suspended prison sentence for sexual assault on Friday by a French court.

Maalouf, 37, was found guilty of assaulting a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was getting work experience at his music studio in a suburb southeast of Paris in 2013.

The girl, now aged 19, testified in court that he had kissed her and grabbed her without her consent.

Maalouf denied the allegations and portrayed her as an infatuated fan who was bitter after being rejected.The court in Creteil, a southeastern suburb of Paris, handed him a $23,000 fine as well as the suspended prison term.

Born in Lebanon, Maloouf has played with Sting and Elvis Costello among other music stars and last year won French cinema’s highest award, a Cesar, for the soundtrack of the film “In the Forests of Siberia.”

Topics: Ibrahim Maalouf

What We Are Reading Today: Contested Tastes by Michaela DeSoucey

Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Contested Tastes by Michaela DeSoucey

Arab News
Who cares about foie gras? As it turns out, many do. In the last decade, this French delicacy — the fattened liver of ducks or geese that have been force-fed through a tube —has been at the center of contentious battles between animal rights activists, artisanal farmers, industry groups, politicians, chefs, and foodies. 

In Contested Tastes, Michaela DeSoucey takes us to farms, restaurants, protests, and political hearings in both the US and France to reveal why people care so passionately about foie gras — and why we should care too, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Bringing together fieldwork, interviews, and materials from archives and the media on both sides of the Atlantic, DeSoucey offers a compelling look at the moral arguments and provocative actions of pro- and anti-foie gras forces. She combines personal stories with fair-minded analysis of the social contexts within which foie gras is loved and loathed. 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today #WhatWeAreReadingToday Book Review Michaela DeSoucey

