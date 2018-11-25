You are here

More rain expected in Saudi Arabia for the next few days

Heavy rain and flash floods are expected to continue in different regions of Saudi Arabia in the next two days. (SPA)
A lightning flash brighten the darks skies of Al Jouf province on Nov. 24, 2018. (SPA)
Qassim province has experienced heavy rain in the past days. (SPA)
Qassim province has experienced heavy rain in the past days. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia has never received such heavy rains in the month of November, says professor
  • Civil Defense Directorate urges the public to “to take the highest degree of caution and safety during rainfall and to avoid visiting places prone to flash floods"
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged citizens and expatriates to take utmost precautions in view of the warning about the continued inclement weather, heavy rain and flash floods that are expected to hit different regions of the Kingdom. 

Intermittent rains have been lashing the capital city since the early hours of Thursday while weather experts have predicted more rain for the next few days. 

Prof. Mansour Almazroui, director of the Center of Excellence for Climate Change Research at the Jeddah-based King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) told Arab News that light to heavy rains would continue to occur in the Kingdom including the capital city. 

He said the northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of Saudi Arabia have received heavy rains causing flash floods in different regions.

He said the Kingdom has never received such heavy rains in the month of November. “It could be considered the wettest November in the country’s history,” Almazroui said.

He said the current rainfall system is likely to prevail over Saudi Arabia until Nov. 26, 2018, and is expected to unleash rain and thunderstorms in some places of central, northeastern, eastern and some southwestern parts of the Kingdom including Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE. 

He said: “There are chances of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in some places in eastern and southwestern parts of Saudi Arabia during the next two days.” 

The KAU professor said another rainfall system is likely to approach northern/northeastern parts of Saudi Arabia by the end of November, which may cause rain and thunderstorm in some places. 

The Civil Defense urged the masses “to take the highest degree of caution and safety during rainfall and to avoid visiting places prone to flash floods.”

Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys and reefs during heavy rain or flash floods, and not to risk crossing flood passages or intersections. Heavy rainfall already took several lives early this month, when different regions of the Kingdom were hit by severe weather conditions.

Topics: weather climate change King Abdul Aziz University rain Flood

Italian architects explore the famed Saudi village of Rijal Almaa

  • They explored the village’s distinctive designs
  • The architects were given a tour by Rijal Alma Mayor
Updated 58 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

MUHAYIL: A group of Italian architects had a unique opportunity on Friday to tour one of the most fascinating heritage villages in Saudi Arabia.
Rijal Alma, set to be transformed into a major tourist attraction, is an architectural delight located in the province of Asir in the south of the country.
The architects, who were given a tour by Rijal Alma Mayor Saeed bin Ali Al Hafiz, were informed about the architectural techniques developed by locals and materials used.
The structures, which use stones and clay and often multi-floored, are distinctive, especially the white framed windows.

The team visited a number of site in the region. (SPA)

The group also explored a number of public buildings, including schools and municipal premises, as well as heritage sites.
The Italians are currently taking part in an architectural exhibition in the region.
Rijal Alma won the Prince Sultan bin Salman Award for Urban Heritage in 2007, and was submitted for inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage site earlier this year.
The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s efforts to register heritage and archaeological sites to the Urban Heritage list fall under the Kingdom’s Cultural Heritage Care program that includes a system of projects and programs to develop, highlight and preserve national heritage sites.

The village, known for its beauty, is perched on a mountain in Asir province. (SPA)

The residents’ initiatives to preserve their village are driven by an awareness of its history, culture, nature and moderate climate are  have been some of the main reasons behind the decision to rehabilitate and develop the village of Rijal Alma.
The towns along the Red Sea coast and the southern highlands contain some fine buildings in their historic old quarters.
In a bid to end reliance on oil, the Kingdom is investing in tourism, aiming to increase spending by Saudis at home instead of on holidays abroad.
Encouraging visits to local places of beauty or interest is a key Vision 2030 goal and the Kingdom has some world-class sites, some in remote areas, which are all but unknown outside the Kingdom.

Topics: Rijal Almaa

