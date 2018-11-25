UAE lender UNB hires JPMorgan for merger talks

You are here



JP Morgan is a US-based banking giant.


ABU DHABI/DUBAI: Abu Dhabi lender Union National Bank (UNB) has hired JPMorgan to advise on its merger talks with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), three sources familiar with the move said.
The merger, which will also involve unlisted Al Hilal Bank, was announced by the banks in September and is the latest consolidation among state-owned companies in the United Arab Emirates’ capital.
If it goes ahead, a merger of the trio could create an entity with about $113 billion in assets, according to Refinitiv data, and the UAE’s third-biggest lender after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Emirates NBD.
FAB was created by last year’s merger between National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank.
UNB and JPMorgan declined to comment.
Shares of UNB are up about 26 percent year-to-date on expectations over the merger. ADCB has also gained 21 percent.
Last month, UNB reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier and also said there was no certainty that the merger negotiations would result in a transaction.

LONDON: Investors, entrepreneurs and other professionals will be able to live and work in the UAE long-term under a new visa system approved by the government, it emerged on Saturday.
The country’s Cabinet approved the new system, which will also be open to outstanding students and specialists in fields such as science.

It follows a previous decision to grant residency visas of up to 10 years for certain individuals. The visas will allow an individual to sponsor their spouse and children, according to a statement by the UAE state news agency WAM.

Under the new system, investors buying property worth 5 million dirhams ($1.36 million) or more will be granted a residence for five years, while certain investors pumping more money into the economy will be granted a renewable residency visa every 10 years.

The move by the Cabinet outlined certain conditions that must be met, such as that they must retain their investments for at least three years and that the investment must be fully owned by them, rather than bought
with loans.

Under the new system, entrepreneurs will be eligible for a five-year visa with the possibility of upgrading to an investor’s visa provided they meet certain requirements. In this category, entrepreneurs should either have a project worth 500,000 dirhams, or have the approval of an accredited business incubator in the UAE. 

Executives of “leading, well-known and internationally recognized companies” will also be eligible to apply for long-term visas under the scheme, WAM reported.

