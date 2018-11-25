Malaysia says former PM Najib’s office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report

You are here

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is facing multiple charges of graft, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust related to 1MDB. (AFP)
  • Najib has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing
  • Malaysia’s auditor-general Madinah Mohamad said “several” findings from the audit report submitted in February 2016 to Najib were “dropped and amended”
KUALA LUMPUR: The office of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak ordered changes to a 2016 audit report of scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB, including removing mention of financier Low Taek Jho’s presence at a board meeting, authorities said.
Financier Low has been described as a central player in the alleged corruption and money laundering at 1MDB, according to Malaysian and US authorities investigating the fund. He had no official role in 1MDB, but advised on investments and negotiated deals for the fund, the authorities have said.
Najib, ousted in a May 9 election by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is facing multiple charges of graft, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust related to 1MDB. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing.
In a statement dated Saturday, Malaysia’s auditor-general Madinah Mohamad said “several” findings from the audit report submitted in February 2016 to Najib were “dropped and amended.”
The audit report before the amendments has been submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the police for further investigation, Madinah said.
“The former prime minister ordered the deletion of the paragraph containing two versions of the 1MDB financial statement for the year ended 2014 and directed an investigation to be carried out by the enforcement authorities,” she said in a statement.
Najib’s private secretary also “directed the former auditor general to drop the paragraph on the presence of Low Taek Jho in one of the 1MDB Board meetings on the ground that it is sensitive and to avoid the fact being twisted around by the opposition.”
A spokesman for Najib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an interview with Reuters in June, Najib said he should not be blamed for the scandal at 1MDB and that he knew nothing about money from the state fund appearing in his personal account.
Low, who is at large, has previously maintained his innocence.
Malaysia, under the premiership of Najib, had classified the audit report in 2016 under the Officials Secrets Act when the fund’s financial troubles were being investigated. The Mahathir government in May declassified the report that showed senior officials at 1MDB withheld information from its board.

Topics: Malaysia Najib Razak

Indian town tense as thousands of Hindus gather near disputed religious site

Updated 55 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
  • Over 200,000 people are expected near the site where a Hindu mob in 1992 pulled down a 16th-century mosque
  • Hindu groups point to evidence there was a temple before a mosque was built by a Muslim ruler in 1528
AYODHYA, India: Amid heavy security, tens of thousands of monks and activists from Hindu nationalist groups began converging on the Indian town of Ayodhya on Sunday to demand the construction of a temple on a disputed religious site.
Over 200,000 people are expected near the site where a Hindu mob in 1992 pulled down a 16th-century mosque, sparking deadly religious riots that killed some 2,000 people in one of India's worst communal violence since the partition in 1947.
More than 900 extra police and a large number of paramilitary, including elite commandos, have been stationed at Ayodhya, said Vivek Tripathi, spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh police. "We're monitoring the entire town by CCTV and drone cameras," Tripathi said.
In the run-up to a general election due by May 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many Hindu outfits affiliated with the BJP have ratcheted up their demand for a new temple at the disputed site which most Hindus believe was the birthplace of warrior-God Lord Ram.
Hindu groups point to evidence there was a temple before a mosque was built by a Muslim ruler in 1528.
"The mosque was a slight on Hindus and it's a shame that we've failed to build a temple on one of the most holy sites for Hindus," said Sharad Sharma, spokesman for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), or the World Hindu Council, which has close ties with the BJP.
Hindus are getting impatient and the time has come to build a grand temple for Lord Ram, Sharma said.
The group gathering on Sunday will urge the government to introduce a legislation to pave the way for a temple, said Bablu Khan, an elected BJP council member in Ayodhya.
Both Hindu and Muslim groups have petitioned India's Supreme Court to help resolve the issue. The top court has sought more time to give its verdict.
Sharma said the delay has disappointed India's majority Hindu community which can not wait endlessly for a verdict.
Both the BJP and VHP and their parent movement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have asked the government to issue an executive order to build a temple and bypass the Supreme Court.
The heavily fortified site, which looks like a small garrison town, is under the control of the Supreme Court.
Sunday's congregation in Ayodhya would be followed up with bigger gatherings in New Delhi, India's capital, said Sharma.
The build-up of Hindu religious leaders and right wing political activists has also raised questions about the safety of Muslims who live in Ayodhya and other nearby areas.
Zafaryab Jilani, a senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said it's incumbent upon the state administration to ensure the safety of the community.
The administration is geared up to protect every single individual in the town, said Anil Pathak, district chief of Faizabad, where the Ayodhya town is located.

Topics: Ayodhya India Muslims hindu

