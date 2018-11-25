You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier
﻿

Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier

Ranil Wickremesinghe will never be reappointed as Sri Lanka's prime minister, vowed the country's president. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
0

Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier

  • “Even if the UNP has the majority I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister”
  • Sirisena dismissed Wickremesinghe following a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015
Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
0

COLOMBO: President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday reignited the power struggle that has crippled Sri Lanka’s government for more than a month, vowing never to reappoint arch-rival Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.
Wickremesinghe’s party has a majority in parliament and Sirisena’s bid to bring back the country’s former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa has already failed.
But Sirisena choked back tears in a meeting with foreign correspondents as he accused Wickremesinghe, who he sacked on October 26, of being “highly corrupt.”
“Even if the UNP has the majority I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister,” he said, referring to Wickremesinghe’s United National Party.
“Not in my lifetime,” he added.
Sirisena dismissed Wickremesinghe following a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015. He named Rajapaksa as new premier and tried to dissolve parliament but the Supreme Court and legislators blocked the president’s moves.
Wickremesinghe, who occupies the prime minister’s residence, and Rajapaksa, who has the premier’s official offices, have both refused to back down.
But the country officially has no prime minister, heightening international fears about Sri Lanka’s stability and looming foreign debt repayments.
Sirisena told foreign correspondents at his official residence that he will appoint a commission to investigate corruption under Wickremesinghe since January 2015.
“He is corrupt. His economic policies are not good for local industries. He pursed an extremely liberal form of government that is not compatible with our culture.”
Sirisena fought back tears as he recalled how he asked Wickremesinghe to step down in February when their respective parties were beaten in local council elections.
“I told him that we lost the election because his economic policies had failed. I told Ranil in this very room to step down, but he refused,” Sirisena said.
He added that there had been “over 100 instances” of open clashes between the two and that their power struggle had become an open secret in the cabinet.
Sri Lanka’s parliament meets on November 27 and 29 to discuss a motion by the UNP to cut off government spending.
Government finances will stall on January 1 unless a 2019 budget is passed.
If the UNP wins the vote, it could force Rajapaksa to withdraw his claim to the leadership, and make Sirisena to name a prime minister from the party.
“If the UNP shows a majority, I believe Mahinda will do the right thing (and stand down),” said Sirisena, although he reiterated that he would still not reappoint Wickremesinghe.
Sirisena insisted that it was not a personality clash but a “disagreement over policy.”
Asked if he could constitutionally ignore the leader of the largest single party in parliament, Sirisena said he would rely on tradition.
“There is a tradition that the person appointed PM should be able to work with the president. I cannot work with Ranil. The UNP will have to bring somebody else.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena Ranil Wickremesinghe

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka president calls third vote on no-confidence motion against premier
0
World
Sri Lanka president seeks talks to end power struggle

UN Secretary General Guterres releases statement on day of anti-violence against women

Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

UN Secretary General Guterres releases statement on day of anti-violence against women

Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

NEW YORK: The UN Secretary General released a statement on Sunday on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Antonio Guterres’ statement called violence against women and girls a “global pandemic.”   It read: “It is a moral affront to all women and girls, a mark of shame on all our societies and a major obstacle to inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. At its core, violence against women and girls is the manifestation of a profound lack of respect – a failure by men to recognize the inherent equality and dignity of women. It is an issue of fundamental human rights.
Guterres’ message also said that violence could take many forms — from domestic attacks to trafficking, from sexual violence in conflict to child marriage, genital mutilation and femicide.
He said: “It harms the individual and has far-reaching consequences for families and society. This is also a deeply political issue. Violence against women is tied to broader issues of power and control in our societies. We live in a male-dominated society. Women are made vulnerable to violence through the multiple ways in which we keep them unequal.
“In the past year we have seen growing attention to one manifestation of this violence. Sexual harassment is experienced by most women at some point in their lives. Increasing public disclosure by women from all regions and all walks of life is bringing the magnitude of the problem to light and demonstrating the galvanizing power of women’s movements to drive the action and awareness needed to eliminate harassment and violence everywhere.”
This year, the UN’s UNiTE campaign to end violence against women and girls has highlighted the organization’s support for survivors and advocates under the theme “Orange the World: #HearMeToo.”

Topics: World UN Antonio Guterres violence against women

Related

0
World
French police stage anti-violence protest
0
Offbeat
Rihanna urges fans to delete Snapchat after domestic violence ad

Latest updates

Lewis Hamilton wins incident-filled Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in F1 finale
0
In Beirut play, audience relives stories of rape survivors
0
UN Secretary General Guterres releases statement on day of anti-violence against women
0
Morocco navy finds 15 migrants dead in stranded boat
0
30 dead in Ugandan boat accident, toll expected to rise
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.