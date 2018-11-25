Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo

BEIRUT: Air strikes hit the edges of Syria’s last major rebel stronghold west of Aleppo on Sunday, a monitor said, after an alleged toxic attack on the regime-held city the day before.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said regime ally Russia “likely” carried out the air strikes, the first on a planned buffer zone around the opposition bastion of Idlib since a September 17 deal to prevent a massive regime attack there.
