Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo

The air strikes came after a poison gas attack in Aleppo that affected hundreds of civilians. (File/AFP)
  • The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said regime ally Russia “likely” carried out the air strikes
  • The attack was carried out in Syria's last major rebel stronghold west of Aleppo
BEIRUT: Air strikes hit the edges of Syria’s last major rebel stronghold west of Aleppo on Sunday, a monitor said, after an alleged toxic attack on the regime-held city the day before.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said regime ally Russia “likely” carried out the air strikes, the first on a planned buffer zone around the opposition bastion of Idlib since a September 17 deal to prevent a massive regime attack there.

Update
Israel rearrests Palestinian Jerusalem governor

Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
  • Gheith will be brought for a remand hearing in the Jerusalem magistrate’s court later in the day and details of the allegations against him may be released then
  • On Oct. 20, Gheith was detained for two days of questioning before being released
JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem for the second time in as many months, a spokesman said Sunday, after reports of an investigation related to a land sale.
Adnan Gheith was arrested in east Jerusalem overnight, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, without providing further details.
Israeli security forces would not comment beyond saying the arrest had to do with money-related issues.
Gheith will be brought for a remand hearing in the Jerusalem magistrate’s court later in the day and details of the allegations against him may be released then.
On Oct. 20, Gheith was detained for two days of questioning before being released, with Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency saying it was over “illegal activity by the (Palestinian Authority) in Jerusalem.”
He was also taken for questioning a number of times in recent weeks and his office was raided on November 4.
Israeli media have reported that authorities have been investigating the governor following the PA’s arrest of a man in October accused of being involved in selling property in east Jerusalem to a Jewish buyer.
Such sales are considered treasonous among Palestinians concerned with Israeli settlers buying property in east Jerusalem.
But among Israelis, there have been calls for authorities to free the man arrested by the PA over the sale.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported that the man is a Palestinian with US citizenship.
Fuad Hallaq, a senior adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization in Jerusalem, told AFP that he believed the latest arrest was part of Israeli efforts to pressure the Palestinian leadership to release the man.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.
It considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
Palestinian Authority activities are barred from Jerusalem by Israel.
As a result, the PA has a minister for Jerusalem affairs and a Jerusalem governor located in Al-Ram, just on the other side of Israel’s separation wall from Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.

