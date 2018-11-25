You are here

  • Home
  • Afghans clash with police after arrest of militia leader
﻿

Afghans clash with police after arrest of militia leader

Three policemen were shot and wounded and another 20 were hit by stones thrown by protesters. (File/AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
0

Afghans clash with police after arrest of militia leader

  • The demonstrations erupted after the arrest of Alipoor, who leads a Shiite militia in the western Ghor province
  • It was not immediately clear what he is charged with
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
0

KABUL, Afghanistan: Hundreds of protesters have clashed with police in the Afghan capital after the arrest of a Shiite militia commander.
Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid says three policemen were shot and wounded and another 20 were hit by stones thrown by the protesters, who torched two police checkpoints.
The demonstrations erupted after the arrest of Alipoor, who leads a Shiite militia in the western Ghor province and who goes by one name. It was not immediately clear what he is charged with, but state-allied militias are often accused of extortion and other mafia-like behavior.
During a previous attempt to arrest Alipoor, in June, security forces in Ghor clashed with his followers, leading to the deaths of seven civilians and four police.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

0
World
US soldier, 2 Afghan troops killed in Afghanistan
Special 0
World
At least 10 die in suicide attack at Afghan army mosque

Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier

Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
0

Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier

  • “Even if the UNP has the majority I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister”
  • Sirisena dismissed Wickremesinghe following a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015
Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
0

COLOMBO: President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday reignited the power struggle that has crippled Sri Lanka’s government for more than a month, vowing never to reappoint arch-rival Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.
Wickremesinghe’s party has a majority in parliament and Sirisena’s bid to bring back the country’s former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa has already failed.
But Sirisena choked back tears in a meeting with foreign correspondents as he accused Wickremesinghe, who he sacked on October 26, of being “highly corrupt.”
“Even if the UNP has the majority I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister,” he said, referring to Wickremesinghe’s United National Party.
“Not in my lifetime,” he added.
Sirisena dismissed Wickremesinghe following a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015. He named Rajapaksa as new premier and tried to dissolve parliament but the Supreme Court and legislators blocked the president’s moves.
Wickremesinghe, who occupies the prime minister’s residence, and Rajapaksa, who has the premier’s official offices, have both refused to back down.
But the country officially has no prime minister, heightening international fears about Sri Lanka’s stability and looming foreign debt repayments.
Sirisena told foreign correspondents at his official residence that he will appoint a commission to investigate corruption under Wickremesinghe since January 2015.
“He is corrupt. His economic policies are not good for local industries. He pursed an extremely liberal form of government that is not compatible with our culture.”
Sirisena fought back tears as he recalled how he asked Wickremesinghe to step down in February when their respective parties were beaten in local council elections.
“I told him that we lost the election because his economic policies had failed. I told Ranil in this very room to step down, but he refused,” Sirisena said.
He added that there had been “over 100 instances” of open clashes between the two and that their power struggle had become an open secret in the cabinet.
Sri Lanka’s parliament meets on November 27 and 29 to discuss a motion by the UNP to cut off government spending.
Government finances will stall on January 1 unless a 2019 budget is passed.
If the UNP wins the vote, it could force Rajapaksa to withdraw his claim to the leadership, and make Sirisena to name a prime minister from the party.
“If the UNP shows a majority, I believe Mahinda will do the right thing (and stand down),” said Sirisena, although he reiterated that he would still not reappoint Wickremesinghe.
Sirisena insisted that it was not a personality clash but a “disagreement over policy.”
Asked if he could constitutionally ignore the leader of the largest single party in parliament, Sirisena said he would rely on tradition.
“There is a tradition that the person appointed PM should be able to work with the president. I cannot work with Ranil. The UNP will have to bring somebody else.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena Ranil Wickremesinghe

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka president calls third vote on no-confidence motion against premier
0
World
Sri Lanka president seeks talks to end power struggle

Latest updates

Afghans clash with police after arrest of militia leader
0
The Six: Marrakech Film Festival’s star-studded jury
0
2 detained after shooting near Austrian Embassy in Turkey
0
Regional brand SemSem is winning over stars in Abu Dhabi
0
Air raids hit rebel areas west of Syria’s Aleppo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.