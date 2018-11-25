You are here

Dubai ruler pays more than $228,000 to help Russian family after holiday tragedy

Sheikh Mohammed stepped up the $228,700 to help the grieving family. (File/AFP)
Arab News
  • The Sheikh helped a grieving family after their mother died
  • Sheikh Mohammed paid nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars to settle hospital bills
Arab News
DUBAI: Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, paid more than $228,000 to a grieving Russian tourist as a generous act of good will, after her mother died from a heart attack, state news agency WAM reported.

Anastasia Popova was holidaying in the emirate with her mother when she suffered the heart attack and was taken to hospital where she later died, the report added, without naming the woman.

On hearing the tragic news, Sheikh Mohammed stepped up the massive $228,700 to help Popova settle her late mother’s hospital bills, as well as the repatriation of her body and tickets to fly Anastasia and her two daughters back to Russia.

0
0
Russia space agency chief: We’ll verify US moon landings

Updated 24 November 2018
AP
Russia space agency chief: We’ll verify US moon landings

  • “We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not”
  • The Soviet Union abandoned its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental moon rockets exploded
Updated 24 November 2018
AP
MOSCOW: The head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has said that a proposed Russian mission to the moon will be tasked with verifying that the American moon landings were real.
“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted Saturday on Twitter.
Rogozin was responding to a question about whether or not NASA actually landed on the moon nearly 50 years ago. He appeared to be joking, as he smirked and shrugged while answering. But conspiracies surrounding NASA’s moon missions are common in Russia.
The Soviet Union abandoned its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental moon rockets exploded.
In 2015, a former spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee called for an investigation into NASA moon landings.

0
0
