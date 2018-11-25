Dubai ruler pays more than $228,000 to help Russian family after holiday tragedy

DUBAI: Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, paid more than $228,000 to a grieving Russian tourist as a generous act of good will, after her mother died from a heart attack, state news agency WAM reported.

Anastasia Popova was holidaying in the emirate with her mother when she suffered the heart attack and was taken to hospital where she later died, the report added, without naming the woman.

On hearing the tragic news, Sheikh Mohammed stepped up the massive $228,700 to help Popova settle her late mother’s hospital bills, as well as the repatriation of her body and tickets to fly Anastasia and her two daughters back to Russia.