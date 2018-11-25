Egyptian parliament welcomes visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

You are here

CAIRO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s planned visit to Egypt was well received by members of the Egyptian parliament, who said that the visit emphasises the “strength of the relationship between the people and leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”
“We welcome the prince to Egypt, partly because one of our objectives is to discuss ways to combat terrorism,” MP Ihab Al-Tamawi said in a private statement. “Such meetings send messages of great importance to those who are trying to divide the Arab ranks and the Middle East.”
Al-Tamawi confirmed that President Abdel El-Sisi and the crown prince are keen to discuss various issues.
Maj. Gen. Kamal Amer, Chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee of the House of Representatives, said in a special statement that the visit of the crown prince will look to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries in order to serve the common interests of the two countries.
He stressed the importance of consolidating and supporting security and political stability in the countries of the region as well as bringing a balance of power in the Middle East.
MP Shadia Khodair Al-Jamal, a member of the Egyptian parliament, said that the diplomatic relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are witnessing “great prosperity” thanks to the intellectual and strategic rapprochement between El-Sisi and the Saudi Arabian crown prince.
Khodair cited the various projects launched in Egypt in recent years by Mohammed bin Salman, with several agreements for the establishment of economic projects between the two countries, most notably the establishment of the Egyptian-Saudi investment fund, which represents a boom in economic relations between the two countries.
MP Mohammed Maher Hamed said that the crown prince’s visit to Cairo is evidence of the growing relationship between the two countries. Since his last visit in March, relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in various aspects have becoming stronger, especially in the economic sector.
Hamed said in a statement to Arab News that the crown prince is a strong man in the region who has an enlightened mind, and has played a vital role in the development of the Kingdom and its people, as well as for the development of the entire Arab world.
He said: “I say to him, ‘welcome to your second country.’ Egypt loves you, and loves your people.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi

First edition of Darb Zubaida Festival to be launched on Nov. 28

Updated 25 November 2018
Arab News
0

First edition of Darb Zubaida Festival to be launched on Nov. 28

  • The historic route of pilgrims during the olden days will be celebrated in a festival in Hail region of Saudi Arabia
  • Zubaida Trail was a trade route in the pre-Islamic era, but its importance increased with the dawn of Islam and it flourished during the time of the early caliphate
Updated 25 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The first edition of the Darb Zubaida (or Zubaida Trail) festival will be launched on Nov. 28 under the patronage of Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz, who is also the chairman of the region’s Tourism Development Council.

The event will be held in the historic city of Faid in Hail, with the support of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), the Tourism Development Council and the Tourism Development Committee in Faid.

The SCTH regional director general, Ziad bin Ayada Al-Masyoul, said the festival aims to revive the historic Darb Zubaida as a pathway for pilgrims and commercial convoys departing from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah. 

“It also highlights heritage tourism and culture in the city of Faid that is the third largest historical city after Makkah and Kufa, and it is located halfway between both the cities,” he said.

Al-Masyoul said the first edition of the festival includes a number of activities like a camel march, cultural and scientific forums, calligraphy and photography exhibitions etc. 

Zubaida Trail, or Al-Kufi pilgrimage route, runs from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah, passing through the north of the Kingdom and its center.

It stretches more than 1,400 km in the Kingdom and passes through the following five areas: Northern Borders Region, Hail, Al-Qassim, Madinah and Makkah.

The trail was listed among the projects of the Two Holy Mosques program to care for the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, executed by the SCTH among its initiatives in the National Transformation Program.

Zubaida Trail was named after Zubaydah bin Jafar, wife of the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al-Rashid for her charitable work, in addition to the number of stations she ordered to be established along the trail.

Zubaida Trail was a trade route in the pre-Islamic era, but its importance increased with the dawn of Islam and it flourished during the time of the early caliphate. According to the report by the SCTH, the trail reached its peak during the Abbasid Caliphate between the years 750 and 1258, when a road and pavements were installed.

Stations were also installed, wells, pools and dams were established and houses were built. Twenty-seven major stations have been identified, most importantly Al-Sheihiyat, Al-Jumaima, Faid, Al-Rabadha, That-Erq and Khuraba.

Topics: Makkah Muslim pilgrimage Darb Zubaidah Hail region

