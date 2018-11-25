Egyptian parliament welcomes visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

CAIRO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s planned visit to Egypt was well received by members of the Egyptian parliament, who said that the visit emphasises the “strength of the relationship between the people and leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”
“We welcome the prince to Egypt, partly because one of our objectives is to discuss ways to combat terrorism,” MP Ihab Al-Tamawi said in a private statement. “Such meetings send messages of great importance to those who are trying to divide the Arab ranks and the Middle East.”
Al-Tamawi confirmed that President Abdel El-Sisi and the crown prince are keen to discuss various issues.
Maj. Gen. Kamal Amer, Chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee of the House of Representatives, said in a special statement that the visit of the crown prince will look to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries in order to serve the common interests of the two countries.
He stressed the importance of consolidating and supporting security and political stability in the countries of the region as well as bringing a balance of power in the Middle East.
MP Shadia Khodair Al-Jamal, a member of the Egyptian parliament, said that the diplomatic relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are witnessing “great prosperity” thanks to the intellectual and strategic rapprochement between El-Sisi and the Saudi Arabian crown prince.
Khodair cited the various projects launched in Egypt in recent years by Mohammed bin Salman, with several agreements for the establishment of economic projects between the two countries, most notably the establishment of the Egyptian-Saudi investment fund, which represents a boom in economic relations between the two countries.
MP Mohammed Maher Hamed said that the crown prince’s visit to Cairo is evidence of the growing relationship between the two countries. Since his last visit in March, relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in various aspects have becoming stronger, especially in the economic sector.
Hamed said in a statement to Arab News that the crown prince is a strong man in the region who has an enlightened mind, and has played a vital role in the development of the Kingdom and its people, as well as for the development of the entire Arab world.
He said: “I say to him, ‘welcome to your second country.’ Egypt loves you, and loves your people.”
