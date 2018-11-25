Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrives in Bahrain, holds talks with King Hamad

AL-MANAMA: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bahrain on Sunday, continuing his tour of the Arab region which began earlier this week.
The prince landed in Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday for the second leg of his tour and was later received by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Sakhir Palace, Bahraini state television reported, and has held talks with the Bahraini king.
Mohammed bin Salman was in the UAE earlier on Sunday, where he met with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and attended the emirate’s grand prix, and praised “special relations” with UAE.
He is expected to visit Tunisia on Tuesday as part of his tour of several neighboring Arab countries.
The crown prince is also expected to participate in a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires at the end of the month, which will be attended by leaders from the United States, Turkey and other European countries.
