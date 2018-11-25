You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Epistemology by Ernest Sosa

What We Are Reading Today: Epistemology by Ernest Sosa

  • This book steps back for a better view of the more general issues posed by the ancient Greek Pyrrhonists
In this concise book, one of the world’s leading epistemologists provides a sophisticated, revisionist introduction to the problem of knowledge in Western philosophy. Modern and contemporary accounts of epistemology tend to focus on limited questions of knowledge and skepticism, such as how we can know the external world, other minds, the past through memory, the future through induction, or the world’s depth and structure through inference. 

This book steps back for a better view of the more general issues posed by the ancient Greek Pyrrhonists. Returning to and illuminating this older, broader epistemological tradition, Ernest Sosa develops an original account of the subject, giving it substance not with Cartesian theology but with science and common sense.

Descartes is a part of this ancient tradition, but he goes beyond it by considering not just whether knowledge is possible at all but also how we can properly attain it. In Cartesian epistemology, Sosa finds a virtue-theoretic account, one that he extends beyond the Cartesian context. Once epistemology is viewed in this light, many of its problems can be solved or fall away.

The result is an important reevaluation of epistemology that will be essential reading for students and teachers.

Ernest Sosa is Board of Governors Professor of Philosophy at Rutgers University and the author of many books, including Judgment and Agency, Knowing Full Well (Princeton), Reflective Knowledge, A Virtue Epistemology, and Knowledge in Perspective. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Topics: #WhatWeAreReadingToday Book Review

In Beirut play, audience relives stories of rape survivors

Updated 25 November 2018
Reuters
0

In Beirut play, audience relives stories of rape survivors

  • Recordings of the women’s voices ring out as the audience moves from room to room in a house in Beirut
  • Women’s rights group ABAAD put on the play entitled “Shame on who?” this weekend
Updated 25 November 2018
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: As a child, Riham would wake up at night to her half-brother molesting her. Now she is one of seven women recounting their suffering in a play about sexual violence in Lebanon.
Recordings of the women’s voices ring out as the audience moves from room to room in a house in Beirut. Women’s rights group ABAAD put on the play entitled “Shame on who?” this weekend.
In one room, a girl in white tries to stand up but keeps falling. In another, a woman talks to her mother but gets no response.
“I chose the idea of a house because most of these incidents happen from someone very close to the (victims),” said Sahar Assaf, who conceived and directed the play.
“Supposedly, the safest place for a woman should be her house.”
Riham, 35, recalls how she told her mother that her half-brother had abused her for 20 years since she was eight. “She said that I was a liar and that I should never speak of such a thing.”
ABAAD head Ghida Anani said the play sought to empower survivors and encourage victims to report assaults.
The audience relives Ward’s story from the husband’s perspective as an actor paces in a bedroom.
“We got married...but she started getting bothered because I used to like sleeping with her by force. from behind,” he says.
“Once I gave her sleeping pills and tied her up...She couldn’t do anything.”
Lebanon passed a long-awaited law in 2014 against domestic violence. But rights groups were outraged that authorities watered it down so much it fell short of criminalizing marital rape. Child marriage also remains legal.
The United Nations says a third of women worldwide have suffered sexual or physical violence.
A 2017 national ABAAD study found that one in four women have been raped in Lebanon. Less than a quarter of those who faced sexual assault reported it, the survey said.
“I felt that he was an animal eating my flesh,” Hoda, whose neighbor raped her at 14, recalls in a recording in the play.
“If I could turn back time the first thing I would do is go to a forensic physician to get evidence,” she says. “I would refuse to be the victim. He would pay for what he did.”

Topics: Lebanon play sexual harassment

