THE DEBATE: Has Qatari cash at PSG ruined French football?

Arab News debates whether Qatar's cash injection into Paris Saint-Germain - and the purchase of players like Neymar - has ruined French football. (AFP)
  • PSG beat Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday to make it 14 wins from 14 matches
  • Arab News debates whether Qatari cash has ruined French football
LONDON: Paris Saint-German beat Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday to make it 14 wins from 14 matches. It is still November and we can already say it will take a miracle for them not to win their eighth Ligue 1 title. Has the Qatar-owned club ruined French club football?

YES, says Greg Wilcox
Many fans have a problem with the way money has changed football. Clubs such as Nottingham Forest, who won two European Cups, no longer have a chance of glory. But never before has the corrupting influence of cash been seen so stark as with PSG and Ligue 1.
The French top flight used to be one of the most competitive in the world — from 2008 to 2012 there were five different champions. Now it is a case of everyone else playing for second. Sport is about competition and any vestige of that has been kicked into Row Z by Qatar’s cash. Why would anyone bother to watch the league now?

NO, says Daniel Fountain
Sure, Ligue Un is a procession at the moment. But, like it or loathe it, sport has become an entertainment industry. Fans want to see the best players and watch entertaining football, which PSG provide week in, week out.
The huge wealth PSG now have has never been seen before in French football. But if others are encouraged to invest in Ligue 1 clubs, it will have the same transformative effect that big-bucks, foreign-ownership has had in the Premier League and La Liga, which are often considered the best leagues in the world.
Other clubs in French football will catch up, but there always has to be a first time. You cannot blame PSG for that.

Topics: football soccer Paris Saint-Germain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets Arsenal back to winning ways against AFC Bournemouth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets Arsenal back to winning ways against AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 17 matches with the goal that sealed a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.
Unai Emery’s side took the lead through Jefferson Lerma’s bizarre own goal before Josh King equalized on the stroke of half-time at Dean Court.
Aubameyang netted his eighth league goal of the season midway through the second half to lift the fifth placed Gunners within a point of the top four in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The club has been revitalized since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the close-season and this was another test passed by the Spaniard.
After three successive home draws against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and Wolves, it was essential Arsenal got back to winning ways.
Emery left German playmaker Mesut Ozil on the bench and was without French striker Alexandre Lacazette due to a groin injury.
But Arsenal were still strong enough to consign Bournemouth to a third successive defeat as Emery’s decision to switch to a back three for the first time paid dividends.
Bournemouth thought they were ahead early on, but David Brooks was flagged offside as he slotted home King’s through ball.
Arsenal went up the other end and Lucas Torreira rattled the foot of the post with a fierce shot, with Alex Iwobi only able to lash the rebound high and wide.
Arsenal took the lead in the 30th minute when Lerma accidently volleyed Sead Kolasinac’s cross past Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as he stretched in a failed attempt to clear.
Iwobi drew a smart stop out of Begovic as the visitors looked to double their advantage before the break, but instead their run of not leading at half-time this season continued.
When Aubameyang spurned a good chance after Henrikh Mkhitaryan had rolled in his team-mate, Arsenal fans began to call for the introduction of Ozil.
But the supporters who made the trip to the south coast were celebrating the lead in the 67th minute.
Aubameyang made amends for his earlier miss, sliding in to score from six yards after another Kolasinac cross.
Ryan Fraser shot straight into the arms of Bernd Leno as Bournemouth chased a second equalizer.
Lerma almost atoned for his own goal but struck a post with his low drive before Leno had to be alert to push the ball behind after it looped toward goal off the foot of Sokratis.

Topics: football soccer Arsenal Premier league AFC Bournemouth

