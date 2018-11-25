You are here

EU leaders urge Britons to back May's Brexit deal, say it's the best they will get

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, left, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk at the end of a press conference following a special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement on Sunday. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Treaty faces strong opposition in British Parliament
  • Last-minute agreement on Gibraltar avoided Spanish veto
Reuters
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders warned the British Parliament not to wreck Theresa May’s Brexit deal, saying a package agreed with the prime minister on Sunday was the best Britain will get.

“Those who think that, by rejecting the deal, they would get a better deal, will be disappointed,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters after the 27 other EU leaders formally endorsed a treaty setting terms for British withdrawal in March and an outline of a future EU-UK trade pact.

Asked whether there was any chance Brussels would reopen the pact if an alliance of pro- and anti-Brexit forces votes it down in the House of Commons, Juncker simply stressed “this is the best deal possible” —  although summit chair Donald Tusk sounded more guarded, saying he did not want to consider hypotheticals.

May used a post-summit news conference to make a sales pitch for her plan, telling television viewers at home that it was the “only possible deal,” offering control of UK borders and budgets while maintaining close cooperation with EU regulations that was good for business and the security of the broader region.

“In any negotiation, you do not get everything you want. I think the British people understand that,” said May, who arrived after the endorsement to voice hopes for continued close ties.

Parliament’s vote could open the door to a “brighter future” or condemn the country to more division, she said. “I will make the case for this deal with all my heart,” she added, declining to answer whether she would resign if Parliament rejects it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the bloc’s veteran guiding force, echoed that unwillingness to speculate on what she called a “historic day” that was both “tragic and sad.” But Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country chairs EU meetings till the end of the year, said there could be no more negotiations.

“There is no Plan B,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “If anyone thinks in the United Kingdom that by voting No something better would come out of it, they are wrong.”

Amid praise for Michel Barnier’s team of negotiators for bringing home a deal after 18 months of gruelling talks, Juncker said it was “no time for champagne,” as one of Europe’s great powers walks out after its 2016 Brexit referendum. The harder work of building new relations now lies ahead, he added.

The 27 leaders took barely half an hour to rubber-stamp the 600-page withdrawal treaty, aimed at an orderly exit on March 29 to be followed by two to three years of a status-quo transition period. The outline of a future trading and security partnership was just 26 pages long. May’s critics say it leaves Britain tied to EU regulations that it will no longer have a say in setting.

Her foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, said that the Brexit deal was a “staging post” toward Britain getting everything it wanted from leaving the EU, but that the arithmetic for getting the deal approved was looking “challenging.” 

European Council President Tusk said the bloc was determined to have as close as possible a partnership with Britain, which has long been skeptical about EU integration: “We will remain friends until the end of days. And one day longer,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain’s Brexit vote showed Europe needed reform. He stressed that Paris would hold Britain to tight EU regulations, in return for giving it easy trade access. He also foreshadowed coming, fraught, negotiations by demanding access to British fishing grounds after Brexit.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite spoke of several scenarios if Parliament blocks the package: that Britons would hold a second referendum; hold a new election to replace May or return to Brussels to try and renegotiate the package.

Britain could also simply crash out on March 29. Both sides have been making preparations for such a “no deal” scenario. The pound has strengthened since the deal came together over the past 10 days, but companies and investors remain nervous.

Topics: Brexit EU Theresa may

Hindu-Muslim conflict brews in Ayodhya

Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

Hindu-Muslim conflict brews in Ayodhya

  • Hindu activists gathered in Ayoihya demanding the construction of a temple at the site where the Babri Mosque was demolished by a mob in 1992
  • The rally comes ahead of a visit to the site by radical Hindu leader Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the fringe Hindu organization Shiv Sena
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of right-wing Hindu activists gathered in the Indian city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday demanding the construction of a Hindu temple at the site where the Babri Mosque was demolished by a mob in 1992.

The rally was organized by the World Hindu Congress (VHP), an affiliate of the ultra-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the paternal party of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The VHP described it as “one of the largest congregations of saints and supporters of the temple since 1992.” That year, a large Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century Babri Mosque, which was built by the first Mughal ruler Babur. 

Right-wing Hindu parties claim that the mosque was built where  deity Ram was born.

“More than 200,000 people gathered at Ayodhya to press for their demands,” local journalist Nitesh Singh told Arab News.

VHP Vice President Champat Rai told the crowd: “We’ve gathered here to remind the intellectuals of this country that our quest for a temple didn’t end with the demolition of the mosque in 1992. The fire lit at that time is still burning in our hearts.”

The rally comes ahead of a visit to the site by radical Hindu leader Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the fringe Hindu organization Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra state.

“A temple has to be built,” said Thackeray at a press conference on Sunday. “The BJP is very powerful, and if they don’t build a temple they’ll cease to be in power.” 

To curb pressure from its allies, the BJP pledged to build a 221-meter-tall statue of Ram, Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister announced just hours before the rally.

“We were expecting India’s Supreme Court to decide on the issue sooner, but it has deferred the hearing until January,” said Rakesh Tripathi, a BJP spokesman in Uttar Pradesh. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

eeMost of the 5,000 Muslims living in Ayodhya, which has 46,000 inhabitants, have left the city for fear of violence.

“This minority doesn’t trust the government,” Hajji Asad, a counsellor in Ayodhya, told Arab News. “Ayodhya has become a laboratory for Hindu extremism. The BJP has only one agenda: Building the temple and evoking Muslim-Hindu strife,” he said.

“India is staring at an economic crisis. Unemployment and corruption are on the rise, yet the BJP fails to address these pressing issues, instead polarizing the masses in the name of religion.”

Ayodhya’s Deputy Police Inspector-General Omkar Singh refused to comment to Arab News about the Muslim exodus.

Abdul Jabbar, an advocate in the city, said: “Why has the BJP not mentioned the temple in four years? Why now, with elections around the corner? The BJP’s main concern is victory in 2019.”

Rakesh Tripathi, a BJP official in Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News that Ayodhya “doesn’t have a history of communal conflict.” 

He said: “Even after the demolition of the Babri mosque, there was no Hindu-Muslim conflict. Rumors are being spread to give a false impression of what’s happening in the area.”

The BJP is standing by its pledge to build a temple, he said, adding that the Supreme Court “is taking undue time in deciding on the case, provoking unrest among Hindu residents, hence the rally.” 

Apoorvanand, a political analyst and professor at Delhi University, said the temple had never disappeared from the BJP’s agenda.

The party “has steadfastly worked on its polarizing agenda over the past four years,” he told Arab News, adding that it has “succeeded in altering the political discourse” by politicizing Hindus.

He said: “Never before have minorities felt so alienated. Nationalism, not development, has always dominated the BJP’s agenda.”

Topics: Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Babri mosque Hindu activists

