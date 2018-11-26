You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi prime minister faces further setback forming government
﻿

Iraqi prime minister faces further setback forming government

Adel Abdul Mahdi, center, attends a recent parliamentary session. (AFP)
Updated 26 November 2018
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

Iraqi prime minister faces further setback forming government

  • The PM will present his candidates on Monday
  • An attempt to fill the eight remaining ministries earlier this month was postponed
Updated 26 November 2018
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi will present his candidates for eight ministerial positions Monday but the key positions related to security have still not been resolved.

The nominations come after a month of tough negotiations and serious disagreements over candidates for the Interior and Defense ministries, negotiators told Arab News.

Abdul Mahdi, who took office last month, was chosen as the result of a political compromise between the rival two largest parliamentary coalitions.

The Reform alliance led by the influential cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr is vying for influence against the Iran-backed Al-Binna’a, a coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri. Al-Amiri is the head of Badr Organization, a powerful Shiite armed faction.

An attempt to fill the eight remaining ministries earlier this month was postponed after the two alliances were locked in disagreement.

Negotiators said this time the two sides had reached agreement on six ministers but interior and defense would probably remain empty.

“As long as we can’t agree on all the candidates, let’s go with what we have so far,” a key Reform negotiator told Arab News.

“Both alliances have agreed on the candidates of six ministries, so we will delay the vote on the candidates of interior and defense until further notice,”.

The vacant ministries to be occupied on Monday are justice, culture, education, higher education, immigration and planning. Abdul Mahdi’s nominations for interior and defense will not have the required backing. 

Maj. Gen. Faisal Fener, a former commander of Saddam Hussein’s private jet squadron, had been backed by Amiri and his allies to be the next defense minister. 

But Fener was finally ruled out from the position because of laws against former members of Saddam’s Ba’ath party holding government positions. In particular, he was sanctioned “for his involvement in the 1991 oppression of the Shiite-led uprising against Saddam,” negotiators said.

Faleh Al-Fayad, a former national security adviser — also backed by Amiri — is still the sole candidate for the Interior Ministry.

One of Sadr’s main negotiators said Fener had been “excluded by the law, not by us.” The negotiator said no deal had been reached between the two factions on Fayad. 

“From the beginning we made an agreement with the leadership of Al-Binna’a suggesting that the candidates to occupy the interior and defense should be independent and have nothing to do with the political parties, but they have been insisting to nominate Fayad.

“We have nothing against him but he is not independent.”

The formation of Iraq’s government has been painfully slow since elections in May. 

The US, which backs Reform, and Iran, have been pushing for their allies to gain the biggest influence in the new government, particularly in the security ministries.

Iraq has been a battleground for the US and Iran since the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam.

Iran has gained increasing influence in the country by controlling the officials who run the the Interior Ministry and Fayad is no exception. He is seen by most Iraqi parties as Tehran’s man.

He was also the head of the umbrella organization overseeing Shiite paramilitary troops, which fought Daesh alongside the government from 2014.

Fayad was one of the main allies of former prime minister Haider Al-Abadi. But he turned against him and allied with Amiri during the negotiations to form the government.

An Al-Binna’a negotiator said they had little option other than to nominate Fayad because they have no other option and he is backed by the powerful Iranian General Qassim Soleimani who oversees Tehran’s involvement in Iraq and other countries in the region.

“He is the candidate of Soleimani so we can’t withdraw his nomination,” the negotiator said, adding that Soleiman is trying to reward him after he lost his previous positions due to falling out with Abadi.

Topics: Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq floods leave 21 dead in two days: health ministry
Update 0
Middle-East
Number of injured in Iran quake soars past 600

Egypt creates new human rights watchdog — to protect itself

Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
0

Egypt creates new human rights watchdog — to protect itself

Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
0
CAIRO: Egypt has created a new high-powered human rights watchdog agency, but its primary mission isn’t to protect Egyptians from violations. Instead, the body is foremost aimed at protecting the government from allegations of rights abuses and defending it on the international stage.
The new body reflects an attitude of the state under President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi that sees criticism over human rights as intended to undermine the government and cause instability at a time when it is facing militant threats and trying to rebuild a battered economy.
Officials have already started a campaign against “false rumors” and “fake news” and have in some cases detained those who speak out. At the same time, the government has sought to redefine or broaden human rights, declaring new “rights” to fight terrorism and protect the state. Critics see that as an attempt to legitimize and draw international attention away from alleged abuses by security forces.
“Human rights cannot be divided, nor can some be given priorities over others,” said Nasser Amin, a prominent rights lawyer.
The High Permanent Commission for Human rights does not include any rights activists. Its main members are representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the military, the intelligence agencies and the Interior Ministry, which oversees a police force accused of torture and forced disappearances, claims that are categorically denied by the government.
The mission of the body, according to a Cabinet statement, is to “respond to claims” made against Egypt’s human rights record and formulate a “unified Egyptian vision” to be stated in regional and international forums. One key role will be to deal with the UN Human Rights Council, which is to review the situation in Egypt in late 2019.
“This is a body that will seek to improve the image of the country, not actual human rights,” said Gamal Eid, a prominent rights lawyer. “Rather than fight the root causes of human rights violations, it has been customary for Egypt to set up committees to confuse the scene. Egyptian diplomacy has been effective at drawing attention away from violations.”
Egypt’s human rights record is being scrutinized more closely than at any time in decades, chiefly because of the large-scale crackdown that followed the 2013 ouster by the military, then led by El-Sisi, of an Islamist president whose year in office proved divisive. Authorities have jailed thousands of Islamists, along with secular activists, silenced critics in the media and slapped travel bans on dozens of activists.
Human Rights Watch said in September that Egypt’s crackdown on freedom of expression has reached alarming new levels. In a report last week, the group said at least 40 rights lawyers and political activists have been arrested since October. The government has dismissed such reports, saying they are based on misinformation.
Eid and other rights campaigners say the new body is a reincarnation of a near identical one that was in charge of the human rights issue from the 1980s until 2004, when it was dissolved.
In 2004, the government created the National Council for Human Rights, or NCHR, a quasi-state body that enjoys a margin of freedom and voices some criticism of officials and police. That year also saw the government start introducing a series of modest reforms that allowed a measure of openness for opposition forces, believed by many to have partially paved the way for the 2011 pro-democracy uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
“I imagine there is a faction within the government that wants to take the country completely back to pre-2004,” said Amin. The new commission reflects that faction’s “displeasure over the government’s inability to fully control the NCHR,” he said.
El-Sisi, in office since 2014, says his priorities are security and reviving the economy, focusing on the fight against militants and introducing ambitious reforms to overhaul the economy.
He has publicly expressed his contempt for politics and his disapproval of the 2011 uprising, while projecting an image of himself as a savior or a patriotic, God-fearing leader determined to make his country stable and prosperous. To him, the right to heath care, suitable housing and women’s rights are as important as freedom of speech and other rights. He often points to the chaos in Syria, Yemen and Libya as cautionary tales against abrupt change.
“You hear that we are against human rights, that we are dictatorial,” he told a gathering of young people this month, addressing non-Egyptian participants. “No, no! We are just a nation that wants to live, just like you do. We respect and love our people.”
“I want to be on the record, before God Almighty and the people of Egypt and the guests here, that safeguarding nations is a human right,” he said.
There are already at least five other state or parliamentary bodies with mandates on human rights. These are expected to continue, while the new commission takes on the task of responding to allegations on Egypt’s rights record.
Bahieddin Hassan, a prominent rights campaigner who lives in exile in Paris, believes the creation of a new body to address international criticism is rooted in fears the US Congress in the future may seek cuts in Washington’s military aid to Egypt — running at $1.3 billion a year — or that the EU could move to reduce aid or investment. Washington suspended $195 million in military aid to Egypt in 2017 over its human rights record, though the money was released in July.
Hassan pointed to El-Sisi’s recent decision to review a law that places draconian restrictions on civil society groups, a move he believes was taken under pressure from Congress and Germany, one of Egypt’s largest European trade partners.

Latest updates

Egypt creates new human rights watchdog — to protect itself
0
The Six: Camping Spots across the Middle East
0
Taliban ambush police convoy in Afghanistan, killing 20
0
Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
0
Bahrain praises Saudi Arabia’s leadership in supporting Arab, Islamic nations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.