Kim Porter laid to rest in Georgia

Kim Porter was laid to rest on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 26 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, was laid to rest Saturday at a funeral attended by the who’s who of hip-hop.

The model was found dead at the age of 47 in her Los Angeles home last week and was buried in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. The service was attended by DJ Khaled, Kimora Lee Simmons and Mary J. Blige, as well as Porter’s family.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!” Diddy tweeted before the service began. “We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

“The service was lengthy with many people speaking and performing. The mood was somber but it was also a celebration of Kim’s life with uplifting music and prayer,” an eyewitness told E! News.

The Six: Camping Spots across the Middle East

Head out to one of these popular camping spots in the Middle East. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: As the weather cools down, it’s time to pack your bags and head out to one of these popular camping spots in the Middle East — but be sure to check the weather forecast before you head out.

Al Qudra Lakes
These man-made lakes in Dubai are popular with weekend campers who flock to the area in the winter season. The area is home to a bike path, as well as public facilities (including bathrooms and a grocery shop).

Chouwen
If you’re after stunning views of a flowing river, this spot in Lebanon’s Jbeil district is perfect.

Wadi Hanifa
Once a waste disposal site, Wadi Hanifa is now a beautiful valley in Riyadh that is easy to access and popular with city dwellers.

Thumamah Desert
This is the perfect camping spot for adrenaline junkies in Saudi Arabia, with quad bikes available for rent and camel rides and bouncy castles for the little ones.

Hajjar Mountains
Oman’s Hajjar Mountains boast breathtaking views. Considering the rocky surroundings and amount of trekking involved, this spot is ideal for more experienced campers.

Jebel Al-Dukhan
Bahrain’s tallest mountain is a favorite with the country’s outdoorsy types. Campers tend to stick to the lower levels of the imposing mountain, but the views are just as delightful.

 

