US agents fire tear gas as some migrants try to breach fence

A migrant runs from tear gas launched by US agents, amid members of the press covering the Mexico-US border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
US agents orders a Central American migrant to go back to the Mexican side of the border after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico,on Nov. 25, 2018, at the border with San Ysidro, California. (AP Photo/Pedro Acosta)
Updated 26 November 2018
AP
US agents fire tear gas as some migrants try to breach fence

Updated 26 November 2018
AP
TIJUANA, Mexico: US border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico on Sunday after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries, and American authorities shut down border crossings from the city where thousands are waiting to apply for asylum.
The situation devolved after the group began a peaceful march to appeal for the US to speed processing of asylum claims for Central American migrants marooned in Tijuana.
A large majority pushed past a blockade of Mexican authorities who were standing guard, although they appeared to stop before police carrying plastic riot shields.
Others, however, saw an opportunity to breach the crossing.
An Associated Press reporter saw US agents shoot several rounds of tear gas after some migrants attempted to penetrate several points along the border. Mexico’s Milenio TV showed images of migrants climbing over fences and peeling back metal sheeting to enter.
Honduran Ana Zuniga, 23, also said she saw migrants opening a small hole in concertina wire at a gap on the Mexican side of a levee, at which point US agents fired tear gas at them.
Children screamed and coughed. Fumes were carried by the wind toward people who were hundreds of feet away.
“We ran, but when you run the gas asphyxiates you more,” Zuniga told the AP while cradling her 3-year-old daughter Valery in her arms.
Mexico’s Interior Ministry said around 500 migrants tried to “violently” enter the US.
The ministry said in a statement it would immediately deport those people and would reinforce security.
As the chaos unfolded, shoppers just yards away on the US side streamed in and out of an outlet mall.
Throughout the day, US Customs and Border Protection helicopters flew overhead, while US agents held vigil on foot beyond the wire fence in California. The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings were suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities. All northbound and southbound traffic was halted.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that US authorities will continue to have a “robust” presence along the Southwest border and that they will prosecute anyone who damages federal property or violates US sovereignty.
“DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons,” she said.
More than 5,000 migrants have been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks via caravan. Many hope to apply for asylum in the US, but agents at the San Ysidro entry point are processing fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day.
Irineo Mujica, who has accompanied the migrants for weeks as part of the aid group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said the aim of Sunday’s march toward the US border was to make the migrants’ plight more visible to the governments of Mexico and the US.
“We can’t have all these people here,” Mujica told The Associated Press.
Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum on Friday declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city of 1.6 million, which he says is struggling to accommodate the crush of migrants.
US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to express his displeasure with the caravans in Mexico.
“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in US No longer),” he wrote.
Mexico’s Interior Ministry said Sunday the country has sent 11,000 Central Americans back to their countries of origin since Oct. 19, when the first caravan entered the country. It said that 1,906 of those who have returned were members of the recent caravans.
Mexico is on track to send a total of around 100,000 Central Americans back home by the end of this year.

May begins intensive campaign to sell Brexit deal at home

Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
AFP
May begins intensive campaign to sell Brexit deal at home

  • “We can back this deal, deliver on the vote of the referendum and move on to building a brighter future”
  • The agreement sealed Sunday sets out a vision for “as close as possible a partnership” afterwards
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday convene her cabinet and update parliament on her newly-agreed Brexit deal, as the embattled British leader tries to sell the maligned plan to a skeptical country.
May returns to a mutinous Westminster after sealing the agreement with European Union leaders at a summit on Sunday in Brussels, where both sides insisted this was the best and only option available.
But she faces a big battle to win MPs’ approval ahead of a vote next month, with lawmakers from all parties — including her own Conservatives and governing allies the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) — opposed.
“We can back this deal, deliver on the vote of the referendum and move on to building a brighter future,” May will tell the House of Commons, according to excerpts of her planned remarks released by Downing Street.
“Or this house can choose to reject this deal and go back to square one.
“It would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail,” she will warn lawmakers.

The agreement sealed Sunday prepares for Britain’s smooth exit from the European Union on March 29, 2019, and sets out a vision for “as close as possible a partnership” afterwards.
It covers financial matters, citizens’ rights, provisions to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland and arrangements for a 21-month post-Brexit transition phase.
The lengthy, legally enforceable divorce deal is accompanied by a short political declaration setting out hopes for future ties, including security, trade and migration.
Until it is approved by parliaments in Britain and Strasbourg, all sides are still planning for the potentially disastrous possibility of Britain quitting the EU with no new arrangements in place.
A European source told AFP that May herself acknowledged in Brussels Sunday that she did not currently have a majority in parliament to pass her plan.
The prime minister vowed to warn her rebellious MPs that at least half could lose their seats at the next election if they fail to deliver her Brexit deal, the source said.
She will now embark on an intensive nationwide campaign promoting the plan — and the dangers of no-deal — ahead of the vote by lawmakers on or around December 12, according to reports.
“I believe our national interest is clear,” she will tell MPs Monday.
“The British people want us to get on with a deal that honors the referendum and allows us to come together again as a country whichever way we voted.”

But arch-Brexiters despise the agreement, arguing it keeps Britain too closely aligned with the bloc.
Alongside the DUP, they also dislike the so-called “backstop” plan for Northern Ireland after a 21-month post-Brexit transition period.
If used, it would keep the British-ruled province more closely aligned with the EU in certain areas so as to avoid a hard border with remaining EU member Ireland.
The Northern Irish DUP party, whose 10 MPs prop up May’s government, has pledged to “review” its support if her plan gets approved by parliament.
Meanwhile more than 80 Tory MPs have declared publicly that they intend to vote against it.
“I don’t believe that, so far, this deal delivers on what the British people really voted for,” former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told Sky News on Sunday.
Cabinet colleagues have conceded it was an uphill struggle but remain resolute.
“The arithmetic at the moment is looking challenging but a lot can change over the next two weeks,” Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt told the BBC on Sunday.
“We’re going to get through this and give people the Brexit they voted for,” he added optimistically.
However opponents were also readying for the fight.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party will oppose the package in parliament and work with MPs from other parties to block a no-deal Brexit.
“This is a bad deal for the country,” he said in a statement.
“It is the result of a miserable failure of negotiation that leaves us with the worst of all worlds.”

