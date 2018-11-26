US offers new $5 million reward for Mumbai attackers

You are here

In this file photo, Indian firefighters attempt to put out a fire as smoke billows from the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 27, 2008. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Pakistan to take action against those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks as Washington offered a new reward of $5 million for helping secure their capture.

The announcement came on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the assault, which left 166 people dead and hundreds injured after Islamist militants from Pakistan unleashed a wave of violence across India's financial capital lasting three days.

"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said in a statement.

"We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates."

"We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens," he added.

The Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program meanwhile said it was offering up to $5 million "for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, conspired to commit, or aided or abetted" the execution of the attack.

It is the third such reward offered by the US after the State Department announced bounties of $10 million for Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and $2 million for Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, another senior leader of the group.

Saeed, who is also designated a terrorist by the United Nations, has denied involvement in terrorism and the Mumbai attacks.

A party linked to the charitable wing of the LeT contested Pakistan's national elections in July, failing to win any seats but winning more than 435,000 national and regional votes.

 

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
AP
0

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

  • Authorities don’t want to disturb the culture of the Sentinelese, who live largely as their ancestors did thousands of years ago
  • The fishermen told authorities they saw the Sentinelese bury Chau’s his body on the beach
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
AP
0

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have traveled repeatedly in recent days near the remote island where an American missionary was killed by people who have long resisted the outside world. But they have not set foot on North Sentinel Island since the killing, and it remains unclear if they will.
The director-general of police on the Andaman and Nicobar island groups, Dependera Pathak, said authorities don’t want to disturb the culture of the Sentinelese, who live largely as their ancestors did thousands of years ago. Almost nothing is known of their lives.
American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island, where outsiders are effectively forbidden. The fishermen told authorities they saw the Sentinelese bury Chau’s his body on the beach.

