Game Review: 'Spyro Reignited' — Remake of PS classic offers plenty of nostalgia, but little new

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” remake stays true to the nature of the originals just prettier. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
  • Originally released in 1998 on the PS1, “Spyro the Dragon” became an instant classic
  • “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” stays true to the nature of the originals just much prettier
HALA TASHKANDI
JEDDAH: Retro remakes are very much in fashion these days, as Nintendo proved recently with its updates of “Pokémon Yellow” — “Let’s Go: Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go: Eevee.” New versions of old consoles have appeared too: the SNES Classic (last year) and the PlayStation Classic (coming in December), so when news broke that the “Spyro” trilogy was slated for a remake, it’s probably safe to say no one was really surprised. Delighted, maybe, but not surprised.
Originally released in 1998 on the PS1, “Spyro the Dragon” became an instant classic. The loveable purple mini-dragon swept into the hearts of children everywhere. Sequels “Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage” (1999) and “Spyro: Year of the Dragon” (2000) quickly secured Spyro’s spot as a household icon (and bane of parents everywhere). Twenty years on from his debut, Spyro is ready to captivate a new generation.

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” stays true to the nature of the originals. It’s just much prettier. The details are astonishing for something so deceptively simple; everything about the graphics is teeming with life. The lush, vibrant colors pull you in immediately; it’s captivating.
The trilogy also boasts full Arabic localization; a first for publisher Activision. The voice acting — in modern standard Arabic — is superbly done, and manages to remain fun and engaging. The remake also has its own new, reimagined soundtrack, but players can opt for the original tunes too. However, it’s worth noting that the game doesn’t come with subtitles of any kind. Not exactly deal-breaking, but still unfortunate.

These excellent improvements to the graphics and sound are not matched by alterations to the game itself. It still plays very much like the Nineties (which may be exactly what developers Toys for Bob intended). Older players will likely enjoy the familiarity, but new players may be put off by the somewhat outdated gaming experience; we’re long past the point where we can be impressed by “Press X to Jump,” but “Spyro Reignited” offers little in the way of more advanced mechanics. However, it’s still a great way to waste time, or bag some easy trophies for bragging rights. Just don’t expect much depth from the game; there’s little to it besides setting some cartoon sheep on fire and picking up a ton of jewels.
All in all, “Spyro Reignited” packs a serious nostalgia punch, for anyone looking to relive hours spent cross-legged in front of the family TV, fervently trying to get to the end of the level before someone else’s show was on.

 

Topics: gaming Video Games spyro

From parcel delivery to security, Singapore bets big on drones

Updated 25 November 2018
AFP
  • Commercial drones present more challenges when it comes to safety, as they often fly over longer distances well beyond the sight of their human “pilots”
  • Flying recreational drones is popular in Singapore, although permits are required in certain circumstances
AFP
SINGAPORE: Hi-tech Singapore is planning to roll out a swarm of drones for tasks that include delivering parcels, inspecting buildings and providing security, but safety and privacy concerns mean the initiative may hit turbulence.
Companies have already started testing the devices for commercial use, mainly in an area of over 200 hectares (500 acres) dotted with high-rise buildings and shopping malls, specially designated by the government for the trials.
It is part of the affluent city’s drive to embrace technological innovation, as well as an effort to tackle a manpower shortage in a country of just 5.6 million, which relies on foreign migrant workers in many low-paying sectors.
Commercial use of unmanned aerial vehicles is already taking off around the world, in areas as diverse as crop-spraying and surveying for insurance claims, but Singapore’s push represents a particularly ambitious bet on the technology.
Singapore’s civil aviation authority has got behind the project, saying it recognizes the potential for drones “to transform mobility and logistics,” and is working with industry players as it seeks to shape regulations for the sector.
During recent tests, a drone buzzed through the air, snapping pictures of a tower block’s facade, trials for a system that could see laborious human inspections of the city’s ubiquitous high-rises replaced by automated checks.
“Today’s existing building inspection process is extremely slow, expensive, tedious, prone to accidents, fatigue and human error,” said Shawn Koo, chief technical officer of H3 Zoom, a unit of the firm H3 Dynamics, which is behind the tests.
Such inspections are typically carried out by workers from South or Southeast Asia, who hang precariously outside buildings on platforms suspended by ropes.
The new system will see high-resolution images taken by drones and analyzed to check for defects, with inspections taking a few days rather than a few weeks, as they do at the moment. H3 Zoom hopes to fully launch the inspections next year.
Drones are also being tested as robotic guards by local firm ST Aerospace.
At its command center, screens show a simulated security breach in a fence. A black drone is deployed, which chases an intruder while transmitting live images that direct security officers toward him to make an arrest.
Tests have also been carried out for drone parcel delivery while a hospital operator plans to use the devices to transport blood samples and specimens between its hospitals and central laboratory.
But transforming the futuristic vision into reality faces hurdles. The prospect of having a drone suddenly whizz by your apartment or office has sparked privacy concerns in the land-scarce city.
Angry Singaporeans called for police to investigate after a video circulated on social media in September showing a recreational drone flying close to a residential building, while some private condos have banned the devices.
Koo from H3 Zoom conceded that many people still had “misconceptions” about drones: “Some might view it as a spying vehicle, others might think drones are out there to do harm.”
Flying recreational drones is popular in Singapore, although permits are required in certain circumstances.
But commercial drones present more challenges when it comes to safety, as they often fly over longer distances well beyond the sight of their human “pilots.”
This requires flight paths to be planned and the use of private communications channels, while takeoff and landing sites must be built.
“The main challenge is to address the risks to people on the ground and the risks to airplanes flying in the air, and the risks of colliding with a building,” Teong Soo Soon, program director of the UAV business unit at ST Aerospace, told AFP.
Despite the ambitious plans, it will be some time before all the ideas currently being tested are rolled out.
Simpler tasks like building inspections and security surveillance look set to be launched commercially next year.
But for situations where drones need to fly safely across Singapore — such as with parcel delivery — it could take three to four years as regulations are put in place, Teong said.
Industry players nevertheless see a bright future and are already getting inquiries from as far afield as South America about their technology.
“A successful Singapore story will help us promote our (drone system) internationally,” said Teong.

Topics: Singapore drone

