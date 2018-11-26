You are here

  • Home
  • Doggy diplomacy: South Korea unveils newborn Northern pups
﻿

Doggy diplomacy: South Korea unveils newborn Northern pups

South Korean President Moon Jae-in touches a white Pungsan dog, named Gomi, from North Korea. (AP)
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

Doggy diplomacy: South Korea unveils newborn Northern pups

  • Kim sent Moon a pair of indigenous North Korean hunting dogs following their meeting in Pyongyang in September as a token of their rapidly blossoming friendship
  • Known for loyalty and intelligence, the Pungsan breed is originally from an area of the same name in the North
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife have been pictured cuddling a litter of puppies whelped by one of the dogs given to them by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a symbol of the strengthening ties between the two countries.
Images released on Monday show the couple smiling as they sit on the ground outside their residence in Seoul surrounded by the six pups and their mother Gomi.
Kim sent Moon a pair of indigenous North Korean hunting dogs following their meeting in Pyongyang in September as a token of their rapidly blossoming friendship.
“Meet the newborn puppies of Gomi, one of the Pungsan dogs from North Korea,” Moon’s office tweeted on Sunday.
It posted two pictures of the dogs, one of them showing five furry white pups cuddled on Moon’s lap with the sixth in the first lady’s arms, with Gomi by their side in the courtyard of the presidential residence.
Both the mother and the puppies — three males and three females born on November 9 — were “very healthy,” the presidential office said.
Known for loyalty and intelligence, the Pungsan breed — a hunting dog with a thick, creamy white coat, pointy ears and hazel eyes — is originally from an area of the same name in the North.
“As the pregnancy period of dogs is about two months, Gomi must have been pregnant when she came to us,” Moon tweeted when the puppies were born, adding: “I hope inter-Korean ties will also be like this.”
Moon is a known animal lover who has four dogs — the two canines gifted by Kim, another Pungsan dog Maru, and a black mutt named Tory he adopted after taking office — plus a former shelter cat called Jjing-Jjing.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

0
World
South Korea secures UN sanctions exemption for inter-Korean railway survey
0
World
IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors

Second needle incident in strawberries in New Zealand

Updated 26 November 2018
AFP
0

Second needle incident in strawberries in New Zealand

  • The needle was found in a punnet sold in the small South Island town of Geraldine over the weekend
  • The supermarket owner Garry Sheed said he had since taken all strawberries off the shelves but would not comment on the punnet's origin
Updated 26 November 2018
AFP
0

WELLINGTON, New Zealnad: A needle has been found in a strawberry in New Zealand, police said Monday, the second incident to hit the country two months after a contamination crisis erupted in Australia.
The needle was found in a punnet sold in the small South Island town of Geraldine over the weekend, a New Zealand police spokesman said.
The supermarket owner Garry Sheed said he had since taken all strawberries off the shelves but would not comment on whether the punnet was from Australia or New Zealand.
This is the second such incident in New Zealand since the scare was sparked in September, when more than 200 reported incidents of needles hidden in strawberries were reported in Australia.
Some of those cases were found to be hoaxes or false complaints.
A 50-year-old woman who worked at one of the strawberry farms where the tampered produce was grown has since been arrested in Queensland and charged with contaminating goods.
The New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said the person who found the needle in Geraldine was not harmed.
“The matter has been referred to the police who are leading the criminal investigation,” a ministry spokesman told reporters.
“At this stage, MPI does not have any reason to believe this is more widespread than the single discovery. However, as a precautionary measure the store has removed strawberries from shelves.”

Topics: New Zealand

Related

0
World
Former farm supervisor charged over Australia strawberry sabotage
0
World
Strawberry sabotage akin to ‘terrorism’: Australia PM

Latest updates

Doggy diplomacy: South Korea unveils newborn Northern pups
0
Welcome to Miami: Mideast artists head to Art Basel
0
May begins intensive campaign to sell Brexit deal at home
0
Game Review: ‘Spyro Reignited’ — Remake of PS classic offers plenty of nostalgia, but little new
0
Al Shabab gunmen kill cleric, 9 others at religious center in Somalia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.