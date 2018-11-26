You are here

The Six: Stargazing, the celebrities we spotted in Abu Dhabi

Will Smith and his son Trey visit the pit lane during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. (AFP)
DUBAI: The stars were out in full force at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend and here are just a few of the famous faces spotted at the event.

Will Smith
Everybody’s favorite wise-cracking actor was in the UAE again this weekend and this time he took to the Yas Marina Circuit to hang out with racing star Lewis Hamilton.

Olivia Palermo
The social media star took some time out from the races to visit the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque.

Gorgeous settings at The Grand Mosque

Bella Hadid
The US-Palestinian model flew in to support her boyfriend, The Weeknd, as he performed in Abu Dhabi and then took to the desert where she spent the afternoon on a quad bike.

Chris Tucker
The US comedian was in town for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and flooded his social media accounts with snaps from the city.

No caption needed!

Geri Halliwell
The Spice Girl posed for a photo with British singer Sam Smith, who performed on Saturday night, and shared the cutesy photos on her Instagram account.

What a sweet heart @samsmith my new Bff

Tiffany Haddish
The Hollywood star and comedian was spotted at a dinner party for regional brand SemSem, alongside Chris Tucker and Dave Chappelle.

Welcome to Miami: Mideast artists head to Art Basel

'Untitled (Food For Thought series)' by Maha Malluh. (AFP)
Welcome to Miami: Mideast artists head to Art Basel

  • The 17th edition Art Basel Miami Beach is set to run from Dec. 6-9
  • It will feature a startling sampling of art from the Middle East
DUBAI: The 17th edition Art Basel Miami Beach is set to run from Dec. 6-9 and will feature a startling sampling of art from the Middle East.

According to organizers, this year’s edition will see 268 galleries and 29 new entrants from 35 countries across North and Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East take part.

The main section of the fair, which is considered one of the key art events on the international calendar, will focus on art from Latin America, with certain galleries paying tribute to the Middle East.

Beirut-based Sfeir-Semler Gallery is gearing up to showcase mixed media works by Lebanese artists Etel Adnan, Walid Raad and Rayyane Tabet, according to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. The gallery will also show off work by Egyptian artist Wael Shawky and Moroccan creative talent Yto Barrada.
 

Meanwhile, the art fair’s Nova section will present new works from around the world, including a video installation by Iraqi artist Hiwa K, set to be showcased by Prometeogallery di Ida Pisani. Tunis’s Selma Feriani Gallery will present a series of works by Saudi artist Maha Malluh. The contemporary Saudi artist focuses her work on the impact of globalization and consumer culture in the Kingdom. Her sculptures often include bric-a-brac collected from junk shops and flea markets and she has been known to work with cassette tapes, dog-eared dishes and long-discarded cooking pots. A creation entitled “Al-Muallaqat” was one of the first pieces to be showcased in the contemporary section of the Louvre Abu Dhabi — an eyebrow-raising sculpture consisting of a set of hefty, black-bottomed pots hung on a white wall.
 

Another popular artist whose early work will be showcased at the fair — in the Survey section — is Monir Farmanfarmaian, who is known for her mirrored mosaics. At 94 years old, the Iranian artist has had her work featured in several of the world’s leading museums, including Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, the Guggenheim in New York and London’s Tate Modern.

It’s an event that attracts the who’s who of the art industry — an ideal platform to show off Middle Eastern creativity on the world stage.

 

